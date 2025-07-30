What is the lawsuit drama involving Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton? Vado controversy explained

Mary J. Blige recently criticized Misa Hylton and her company, M.I.S.A. Management, as well as rapper Vado, for suing her back in April of this year. According to Vibe magazine's July 29 report, the latter served as a stylist for Blige in the past, and she alleged in the legal documents that Mary reportedly forced Vado to stop working with Hylton in exchange for releasing Vado’s completed album.Mary’s legal team has now approached the court on July 28, 2025, requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed. All Hip Hop obtained the court documents related to the same, where the lawyers claimed that Misa’s lawsuit was reportedly an attempt to harm Mary’s public image.Hollywood Unlocked shared the response of Mary J. Blige’s attorneys through Instagram, where they also said:“Plaintiffs and their counsel had significant time to investigate these issues, not only before filing but also after defendants’ counsel sent a lengthy letter identifying with granular specificity why each of their claims is baseless. Yet, plaintiffs and their counsel chose not to withdraw the complaint and instead appear to be doubling down.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVibe magazine stated that the Saturday Night Live star is additionally requesting damages and repayment of everything she has given so far while fighting against the lawsuit.Sarah M. Matz, a lawyer of the singer and songwriter, explained the reasons why Hylton’s company and Vado had no rights to file a lawsuit against Mary J. Blige, as she said in the legal documents:“Asserting a breach of contract claim against Blige individually is by itself sanctionable. Blige is not a party to Vado’s recording agreement nor has any other basis been pled against Blige, making it clear she was included solely for purposes of harassment.”Mary J. Blige was accused of trying to keep Vado away from Misa Hylton’s company View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVado started working with Misa Hylton’s company around two years ago in 2023. The same year, he joined Mary’s agency, Beautiful Life Productions, as per Vibe magazine. Also known as Teyon Isaiah Winfree, he has released multiple mixtapes throughout his career, including Slime Flu, V-Day, Sinatra, and others.As mentioned, Misa Hylton’s lawsuit alleged that Mary J. Blige threatened Vado by telling him that his new album wouldn’t be released until he discontinued working with M.I.S.A Management. Apart from this, Mary allegedly told Isiah Winfree that he won’t be able to go on tour at the same time.According to Vibe magazine, the legal documents stated that Vado struggled with certain issues after his album was not released, including being unable to earn money and repay the costs associated with his recording deal.Mary J. Blige was accused of trying to damage the business relationship between Teyon and Misa’s company. Notably, Teyon’s agreement with M.I.S.A. Management also reportedly sanctioned 20% of his earnings to the agency. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe lawsuit also explained how the Mudbound star used different methods to influence Vado. Vado was allegedly invited to private meetings and events that Misa Hylton and others working with her did not attend, according to Vibe magazine.Apart from this, Mary’s boyfriend, who was allegedly her head security at the same time, was planning to work with Vado. While the individual’s identity remains unknown, he reportedly threatened Vado to stop working with Hylton if he wanted to continue his career in the music industry.While Mary J. Blige’s legal team is now seeking to dismiss the lawsuit in court, Misa Hylton and Vado have not shared any response to the same.