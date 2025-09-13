  • home icon
  • "She looks homeless" - Internet reacts to Cardi B selling her upcoming album 'Am I The Drama?' on the New York subway

"She looks homeless" - Internet reacts to Cardi B selling her upcoming album 'Am I The Drama?' on the New York subway

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Sep 13, 2025 08:43 GMT
Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign - Source: Getty
Cardi B recently made a surprise appearance on the New York subway to promote her upcoming sophomore studio album, Am I The Drama?. The rapper's album is set to drop on September 19, 2025.

On September 13, Cardi B shared a clip on social media of herself selling copies of her upcoming album on a New York subway. She held a box of her album copies in her hand and approached many passengers on the subway to ask them to buy a copy. She said:

"Good evening, everybody. Good evening, everybody. I'm out here trying to study CDs. I'm trying to change my life around. I used to be a professional by arena. Well, um, trying to make a better example for my kids. If you could please buy my new album. Am I The Drama? Clear out the closing box. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it. Please support mother of three. September 19. Am I the drama?"
Fans took to X to react to Cardi's video, with many sharing their views on this marketing strategy. Some also noticed a rat in the subway station in the video and poked fun at it. One X user wrote:

"This is actually so embarrassing… she looks homeless."
Some users criticized Cardi's marketing strategy for her upcoming album.

Meanwhile, others appreciated her stunt and hoped for her album's success.

Cardi B's upcoming album is set to release after a seven-year wait. Her last and debut album, The Invasion of Privacy, came out in 2018. It became one of the most critically and commercially successful albums of its time, earning her the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Cardi B explains why her new album Am I The Drama? took 7 years to release

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach NYE 2024 Celebration With Cardi B And DJ Gryffin - Source: Getty
In an interview with Billboard this month, Cardi B opened up about her much-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?. She was asked whether she ever doubted the release of a second album following the monumental success of The Invasion of Privacy. Cardi said:

"Never. I always knew that I was going to drop a second album, I just didn’t have a project well put together. My fans be like, “Oh, you should have put a project together when ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ was out,” but I only had four records that I liked. I didn’t have an album done around that time. I’m not the kind of person that’s going to lock in in two months and complete an album. I’m very picky with my music."
Am I The Drama? will include 23 tracks, including her viral singles, WAP (2020) and UP (2021). Ahead of its release, Cardi released two singles - Outside and Imaginary Playerz. The latter samples Jay-Z's 1997 track Imaginary Players. Meanwhile, Outside debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Speaking of the era of singles and how rappers can get away with releasing one-off singles and full-fledged albums, Cardi said:

"Yeah, but I want to put out this whole project because I have a lot of songs. I recorded 60 songs. Every other day, I’m a different person, I change my mind [about everything]. My team is always like, “I hope you don’t change your mind about your songs.” I’m like, “Nope. I’m settled.""
Cardi B also explained that her confidence comes from people still asking her to release an album despite her taking seven long years. Her sophomore album has been the subject of speculation for years, as she shifted her release timeline multiple times while navigating personal ups and downs.

"So many girls come and go. They’re great, but yet [the fans are] asking for my product. Every year there’s a debate on social media about when is my album dropping. They’re not saying that about other people, so y’all need to ask them. That’s why I’m so confident," she said.
Cardi B's upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, is set to drop on September 17, 2025, and will be available on all streaming platforms.

