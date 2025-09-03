Did a Los Angeles jury just clear Cardi B in the assault case with a security guard?

A Los Angeles jury has cleared Cardi B of the assault case after a security guard sued her for an alleged fingernail attack. On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the jury unanimously agreed against requiring the rapper to pay the $24 million the security guard was asking. They came up with the conclusion that she wasn't liable for assault and battery in the civil case filed against her in 2020.The verdict comes after a former security guard, Emani Ellis, alleged that Cardi cut her cheek with a 3-inch fingernail while she was working at an obstetrician's office in Beverly Hills, where the rapper was a patient in 2018. She also claimed that Cardi B spat on her and used racial slurs during the altercation.Cardi B leaving Alhambra courthouse on Monday (Image via PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)During her testimony last week, the rapper denied a physical altercation, citing her pregnant condition and Ellis' larger size, but acknowledged that Ellis and she had a shouting match at the time. She was pregnant with her first child at the time. Cardi B claimed that the verbal sparring happened after Ellis reportedly violated her privacy by taking a video of her during her doctor's visit.After the jury's deliberation on Monday, they unanimously determined that Emani Ellis was unable to prove that the assault and battery had happened. It's also worth noting that a doctor working at the same OB-GYN office and the doctor's receptionist testified during the hearing, stating that they did not witness the rapper striking or spitting on the security guard.&quot;I'm going to countersue&quot;: Cardi B says about the next person who sues her in hopes of winning settlement moneyFollowing the jury verdict on Monday, September 2, 2025, Cardi B spoke to the press outside the courthouse and maintained her innocence. She reiterated that she &quot;did not touch that woman&quot; and that she's &quot;completely innocent&quot; of the allegations made against her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnd while she won't be countersuing Emani Ellis, she called the lawsuit a cash grab, and any person who decides to sue her in the future in hopes of winning settlement money will not get the same courtesy. &quot;This time around, I'm gonna be nice, but the next person that try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I'm going to countersue, and I'm gonna make you pay because this is not okay,&quot; she said.The rapper said that she worked hard for her money, so she wants people who plan to get a chunk of her fortune via frivolous lawsuits to think twice before doing it. &quot;Don't you ever think that you gonna sue me, and I'm just gonna settle and just give you my money. It's not gonna happen,&quot; she added.While Cardio B is celebrating her victory because she won't be paying a single dollar and was able to clear her name, Ellis' lawyers told the press following the verdict that they are planning to appeal. Ellis claimed that the outcome of the hearing doesn't &quot;reflect the truth&quot; and further alleged that the justice system is &quot;sometimes flawed,&quot; which is the case for her.Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite music stars as the year progresses.