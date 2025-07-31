Chris Brown faces lawsuit from Breezy Swimwear over alleged misuse of “Breezy Bowl” name

Chris Brown is kicking off the North American leg of his Breezy Bowl XX world tour with a show at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. However, as the singer touches down on US soil, he also faces a lawsuit for the supposed &quot;copy-cat branding&quot; of his 2025 tour.Miami-based swimwear retailer Breezy Swim filed a lawsuit against Brown and his tour promoter, Live Nation, claiming that he was ripping off their trademark branding, a name that they have been using for years. They reportedly hold an annual runway show in the city called 'Breezy Bowl' since 2023.Breezy Swim, according to Billboard, takes issue with Chris Brown bringing his tour to Miami, where their business has operated since 2018. They are now claiming that Brown bringing his Breezy Bowl XX tour to the city will confuse their customers. Hence, they filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, July 30, in Miami federal court. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a statement to Billboard on the same day, the company's attorney, John Hoover, said:&quot;Big names shouldn't be allowed to steamroll the small businesses that feed families and drive our local economy. Fame doesn't put anyone above the law.&quot;Besides the use of the 'Breezy Bowl' name in his tour, Breezy Swim also took offense over Chris Brown allegedly infringing its trademark by selling swimwear as his tour merch, which he branded with his &quot;Breezy&quot; nickname. Along with the lawsuit, they are not asking the singer for monetary damages, and they also want to block him from using their trademark on the tour and his merchandise.Chris Brown previously faced legal trouble ahead of his Breezy Bowl XX tour after getting arrested in the UKThe latest lawsuit Breezy Swim filed against Chris Brown isn't the only legal trouble he faced going into his Breezy Bowl XX stadium tour. Shortly before his world tour began, Brown was arrested in the UK for an incident that happened in 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe was taken into custody on May 15 after he allegedly physically attacked a music producer at a nightclub in London two years ago. Brown just touched down in the UK via a private jet, staying at the five-star Lowry Hotel in Salford, when the Metropolitan Police took him. For a time, the fate of his stadium tour was left in limbo.However, he was only held in custody for almost a week. He was allowed to travel internationally for his tour after paying a $6.7 million security fee. The judge presiding over the nightclub assault case allowed him to go ahead with the tour, but the security fee ensures that he returns to the court for his hearing. Otherwise, it will be forfeited.Per the BBC, Chris Brown pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his trial will start in October 2026. Meanwhile, he's on the road in the US starting on July 30 and ending on October 18. He will be stopping at various cities in the US for his Breezy Bowl XX, including Tampa, Detroit, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Washington, DC, and more.Chris Brown will also spend two nights onstage at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Canada, in the middle of his US stadium tour.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Chris Brown's latest lawsuit.