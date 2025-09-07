  • home icon
  "Hustling like it's 2008"- Netizens react to Cardi B selling her album "AM I THE DRAMA?" on the streets of New York 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Sep 07, 2025 13:33 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Cardi B at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Cardi B was seen selling her new album, Am I The Drama? on the streets of New York on Saturday, September 6. It is her second studio album, set to be released on September 19.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, uploaded a video on her social media accounts on Saturday. She wrote in the caption:

"My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album store.cardib.com"
In the video, she is seen on a New York sidewalk with vinyls, CDs, and posters of her upcoming album displayed on a black cloth. Cardi held incense sticks in her hands and shared the prices of the products in the video.

Also read: “That Beyoncé collab is secureddddd”: Fans speculate as Cardi B claims she’s collaborated with every artist she wanted on ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

Fans online reacted to her promotion. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"She's hustling like it's 2008 mixtape days. Respect the grind."
Another wrote:

Some users, however, criticized the WAP singer, as one tweeted:

Most of the new merchandise for Am I the Drama? can be purchased on Cardi's official website. Along with the vinyls and CDs with multiple cover arts for the album, the collection includes a "Courtroom Edition". It includes pictures of the singer from her recent trial for a civil lawsuit case.

Emani Ellis, a former security guard at a doctor’s office, had accused the rapper of assault and battery in 2018. However, the court exonerated Cardi, stating that Ellis failed to provide any proof of her allegations.

Also read: What was the final verdict in Cardi B's civil assault case? Perez Hilton looks back at alleged "meme-worthy" moments during the trial

Cardi B on her expectations from Am I the Drama?

Cardi B at Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025 (Image via Getty)
The rapper's last album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in April 2018. In an interview with Billboard, published on September 3, Cardi B spoke about how much she has grown in the seven years since then. She said:

"Since then, I’ve experienced a lot. The good and bad of fame, the hate, jealousy, drama, balancing my career with my personal life and growing up and maturing. I’ve learned to control my emotions and understand how life works and how to play chess better."

When asked about what success looks like for the album, she answered:

"Winning a Grammy, the most prestigious award, you can never take that from me. Everybody wants to downplay it, but everybody wants one. [But] times have changed. Success for me will be people saying, 'She put out a great album.' If [at] 3 a.m. people are talking about the album, that’s going to be success for me because people can’t wait to downplay it. I even want the people who don’t like me to be like, 'Yo. That sh*t is fire.' Yeah, eat your f**king fruits, n***a."
Am I the Drama? also features Cardi's hit singles like Up (2021) and WAP (2020). She has also added Imaginary Playerz, her version of Jay-Z's 1997 track, Imaginary Players.

Also read: Jay-Z re-releases ‘Imaginary Players’ music video on YouTube following sampling on Cardi B’s new track

Edited by Aditya Singh
