  What was the final verdict in Cardi B's civil assault case? Perez Hilton looks back at alleged "meme-worthy" moments during the trial

What was the final verdict in Cardi B's civil assault case? Perez Hilton looks back at alleged "meme-worthy" moments during the trial

By Diana George
Published Sep 03, 2025 09:41 GMT
A Los Angeles jury rendered a unanimous verdict on September 2 regarding the civil assault case filed against rapper Cardi B. The case, filed by Emani Ellis, a former security guard, said that Cardi B committed a physical and verbal assault on her during an incident in 2018 at a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office.

After about an hour of deliberation, the jury concluded that Ellis did not prove each of the elements of each of her claims: assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and fully exonerated the rapper.

Although the legal reasoning was serious, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton highlighted the more outlandish and "meme-worthy" aspects of the trial in his blog titled:

"Cardi B Wins Big In Meme-Worthy Assault Trial!"
The testimony of the Bodak Yellow rapper became a viral spectacle, noted for its colorful language and the rapper’s courtroom fashion. She was observed referring to Ellis as "security heavy" and describing her looks as though "she could protect a building" when asked if Ellis was overweight.

The rapper also showed up every day in a series of eye-catching outfits and different colored wigs. The specific attention to how long and what style the rapper's fingernails were also became a topic of conversation on the internet.

Perez Hilton further reacted to the memes circulating online in his blog writing,

"Don’t come for Cardi B!...WILD!!!"

Details about the case against Cardi B explored

The case originated in February 2018 from a dispute when Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was four months pregnant with her first child, a fact that had not yet been disclosed.

Ellis alleged in court that Almánzar spat on her and scratched her cheek with a long fingernail, which created trauma and required a cosmetic operation. She was seeking $24 million in damages for pain and suffering, as well as lost earnings.

Cardi B consistently refuted the allegations of a physical confrontation throughout the trial. She claimed that Ellis repeatedly stalked her and followed her, and appeared to record her with a cell phone, which she felt violated her privacy, and she was scared for her unborn child’s safety.

Although the rapper conceded that she and Ellis had a loud shouting match, she testified on August 27, “She couldn’t get a scratch from me because I didn’t touch her.”

Almánzar's testimony was supported by the testimony of her doctor, David Finke, and secretary, Tierra Malcolm, both of whom intervened during the verbal argument, and they did not see a physical fight occur. Malcolm even stated that Ellis was the aggressor.

After the verdict, the Please Me rapper spoke with reporters, emphasizing that she would not part with her hard-earned money easily. She said,

“I work all day and I work hard for my money, for my kids, for the people that I take care of. So don’t you ever think that you’re going to sue me, and I’m just going to settle.”

She also called on her fans to stop harassing Ellis and her family now that a judgment had been made, in an effort to move forward.

Diana George

Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.

Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.

Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.

Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography.

