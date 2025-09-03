WATCH: Cardi B lashes out and throws pen at reporter over Stefon Diggs–Offset paternity question

Cardi B lost her temper after a journalist asked her about the Stefon Diggs-Offset paternity question. While making her way out of court on Tuesday, Cardi was swarmed by the media before she could get in her car.As she was walking down the stairs, a reporter questioned her about her pregnancy rumors and paternity of her baby. The WAP rapper walked up to a fan, grabbed a pen and threw it at the reporter. She then slammed him for disrespecting her.&quot;Stop disrespecting me,” she said. &quot;You’re disrespectful. Don’t do that.”Cardi B asked the reporter to be respectful toward women.&quot;Do you see women asking those types of questions to me?,” she said. “Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions?” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere have been rumors circulating that Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth baby amid her ongoing divorce battle with her estranged husband Offset and her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs.The pop star filed for separation from her husband in July 2024, while earlier this year, she went public with her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver.Cardi B attended the court hearing this week for a lawsuit filed by a former security guard. She was allegedly accused of assaulting the former guard in 2018 outside a Beverly Hills office building.However, Cardi B denied the allegations regarding the physical assault but confirmed having a verbal argument. She was eventually cleared by a jury of any legal liability in the case.Cardi B sparks breakup rumors with Stefon DiggsCardi B and Stefon Diggs were first linked in October 2024. Earlier this year, they made waves on the internet after attending a New York Knicks game together. In June, the American rapper confirmed her relationship with the NFL star after sharing a few romantic pictures with him on her Instagram handle.However, a month later, their breakup rumors began to circulate. The Bodak Yellow singer deleted her Instagram posts featuring the wide receiver, igniting speculation about their split. Their relationship status remains unclear, and amid that, the rumors about her pregnancy continue to swirl.Cardi B is a mother of three children, Kulture, Wave and Blossom, whom she shares with Offset, while Stefon Diggs is a father to a daughter, Nova.