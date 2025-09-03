  • home icon
  "I'm on her side on this one"- Netizens react as Cardi B throws marker at reporter for asking if she's pregnant again with Offset's child

By Aditya Singh
Published Sep 03, 2025 06:29 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 02, 2025 - Source: Getty
Cardi B appeared to throw a marker at a reporter who asked if she's pregnant with Offset's child. This came amidst speculation regarding her pregnancy and her current relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has three children with her ex Offset. She filed for divorce from him in August 2024 after marrying in 2017. She is also facing an ongoing trial over allegations from a former security guard who accused her of assault.

On Tuesday, September 2, a viral clip showed while coming out of the courthouse, a journalist asked Cardi:

“Insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time. Do you foresee any paternity issues with Stefon Diggs?”
The rapper took a marker from an autograph seeker and appeared to throw it towards the reporter, saying:

“Stop disrespecting me.”

The reporter said:

“I still love you even though you just threw some stuff at me."

Cardi B responded:

“I don’t care. You’re disrespectful, don’t do that. Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? Why do you feel, as a man, [that] you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. And your mama taught you: respect women.”
Fans online have reacted to this incident, with many taking Cardi's side, as one X user wrote:

"Oh I'm on her side on this one. So invasive and disrespectful. That marker was nothing. It's always the men in women's business and being disrespectful. What an a*shole"
Another wrote,

Another commented,

Some users saw the funny side of the incident, as one tweeted,

Another wrote,

Another commented,

Cardi B shut down pregnancy rumors in August as well

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)
The speculation around Cardi's pregnancy has been going on for a few weeks. She has been seen holding her stomach and needing the help of her bodyguard often during her court appearances.

However, the rumors started even before the trial began. During an Instagram Live on her account on August 14, a user left a comment about her looking pregnant. The rapper responded (h/t Complex):

“‘Look thirty weeks pregnant’? No, you stupid b**ch. I’m just f**king out of breath ’cause I have asthma… Stop f**king being f**king funny in this b**ch before you get motherf**king blocked, b**ch. Stupid a*s comment, don’t put that sh*t on me, b**ch.”
She had faced similar rumors in January this year as well. An X user commented on a video the rapper shared by one of her stan accounts:

"Is miss girl pregnant again?"

Cardi replied:

"Not yet"

Cardi has three kids, Kulture (7), Wave (3), and Blossom (almost 1), with Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. However, she has been in a relationship with Stefon Diggs for around nine months now.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is also gearing up for her second studio album, Am I the Drama?, set to be released on September 19.

Aditya Singh

Edited by Divya Singh
