Offset publicly shows support for Cardi B's upcoming album, hopes "she's gonna do her big one" with "Am I The Drama?" 

Offset has publicly shared his support for his ex-wife Cardi B's upcoming album, Am I The Drama?. The couple split last year and has since then shared a difficult relationship with multiple online public altercations. In an interview with TMZ on September 9, Offset was asked to comment on Cardi's upcoming second studio album, Am I The Drama?, and whether it could surpass his latest release, LP Kiari. He said:&quot;I just want all peace, man, for us to win, everybody gotta win. We got kids to take care of, we got to catch the dubs. For sure. That sh*t hard, she’s gonna do her big one, too.&quot;The TMZ official also asked if their kids would have both their parents nominated for the Album of the Year awards, to which the rapper said it would happen &quot;for sure.&quot; However, he denied going up against Cardi, emphasizing that they have to co-parent for their children. Offset reiterated that he will be supportive of his ex-wife after the release of her album. The former couple share three children - daughters Kulture Kiari Cephus and Blossom, and son Wave Set Cephus. &quot;I want it to be amazing&quot; - Cardi B explains why she took so long to release new music amid her troubled relationship with OffsetKamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign - Source: GettyIn an interview with Billboard this month, Cardi B shared her thoughts on her upcoming album, explaining why it took her seven years to release her sophomore album. &quot;A lot of people say I got comfortable because I make money, but the most money I make is when I go and do shows. I could rush and put out music like it’s nothing and then pick up millions of dollars per show, but it’s not about that. I want the music to be great. I want it to be amazing,&quot; she said.The rapper shot to fame with her debut album, The Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, leading her to win the Best Rap Album at the Grammys. Cardi B was the first solo female rapper to achieve the feat, while achieving remarkable commercial success with the album. However, despite massive demand, Cardi did not rush to release new music, taking seven years to return with her next album. “I’m really one of those artists that people ask for their albums the most every year. I wouldn’t be confident if nobody asked me for my s–t. Imagine nobody asking for an album of yours? Imagine nobody asking for your music? That’s why I’m so confident,&quot; the rapper told Billboard.Cardi B's upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, will feature 23 tracks, including two number one singles - WAP (2020) and UP (2021). Since releasing her debut album, the rapper has also gone through various ups and downs in her personal life, including her divorce from Offset. Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in July last year, shortly before announcing that she's expecting her third child with her estranged husband. The rapper is reportedly still not officially divorced, and the couple has continued to co-parent their three children. However, when asked, she still maintains her friendship with her estranged husband, Cardi said she &quot;tried.&quot;Since separating from Offset, Cardi B has confirmed that she is dating NFL star Stefon Diggs. When asked about her new relationship, she said:&quot;It was very tough, but it is what it is. It’s tough hiding. It’s tough dating in your 30s, too, but I like him. I love him, today. (Laughs.) I was always scared of dating people [because] I’ve always been in a long relationship since I was like 21.&quot;Cardi B's upcoming sophomore album, Am I The Drama? is set to be released on September 19. It remains one of the most-awaited music releases of the year.