How many children does Cardi B have? Rapper jokes about wanting more kids to reduce the possibility of going to a nursing home when older  

Cardi B continues to make headlines not only for her latest album, Am I the Drama?, but also for her candid reflections on family life. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, set to air on September 15, 2025, the rapper said that she has considered having more children, humorously framing the thought.

The artist is currently a mom of three kids: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and, most recently, she gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Blossom Cephus, on September 7, 2024, whom she shares with her ex, Offset.

In a sneak preview of the upcoming episode, posted on Instagram on September 9, Cardi B explained to Jennifer Hudson her logic in having a larger family.

“It’s like the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a home,” she said, and then added with a laugh “One of them is going to wipe my butt.”

On the chat show, Cardi B also talked about how all of her children mirror her personality in one way or another.

“My son, he’s like funny like me, and he [does] a lot of faces that I do, ... and then he’s a little bad,” Cardi explained.

The rapper then spoke about her eldest daughter and described her as a "good girl."

“And then my daughter, she’s very girly like me. Like, she’s very ... she got a little sass. But she’s she’s a good girl.”

When it came to her youngest, Blossom, she confessed that the process of getting to know her character is still unfolding.

“I’m still learning the baby. I’m still learning her,” she said. “We still trying to figure her out.”

Outside of their personality traits, Cardi B highlighted how she works to keep her children down to earth despite their privileged background.

“My kids, they really enjoy going to like, I guess, the hood,” she shared. “They love going to their cousin’s house. They love going to my dad’s house and stuff like that. They’re very well-rounded, [and] I love that.”

Cardi B outlines the financial burden of raising children amid divorce

Cardi B and Offset at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in July 2023. (Image via Getty)

Cardi B has highlighted the role of being the only breadwinner to her three children amidst her divorce from Offset. As reported by Page Six, court documents and her own testimony show the high cost involved in raising the kids.

“A whole year straight, you have left me with the kids’ bills. Y’all want to know what’s the kids’ bills?”

In a detailed discussion on X Spaces, Cardi reportedly said that she spends $10,000 a month on a driver, $45,000 a year on tuition at a private school, and $300 an hour on piano lessons.

“My kids got their own driver. They pick them up from school, they drop them off and they take them to gymnastics and … boxing classes. The kids’ driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month.”

Cardi claimed that although Offset is a high-profile performer, he has not been contributing to the finances much, with little involvement in taking care of their children daily.

“Kulture’s school this year — you didn’t pay for it — that’s $45,000. Wave’s school a year is $35,000, which you didn’t help me pay for it this year at all.”

Pictures Studio @picturessstudio 💰 Cardi B revealed how much she spends raising her three kids. In response to reports of spousal support from ex Offset, Cardi shared some eye-opening expenses: a personal driver costing $10,000 a month, private school tuition of $45,000 a year, $300 piano lessons, and a nanny

On top of childcare, Cardi also claimed that she pays the price of a personal chef who works between 7 am and 5 pm and 24-hour security of the house, and even the house itself - all expenses that Offset has not allegedly contributed to.

“Kiari, have I asked you for anything? You want spousal support so bad. And mind you, this is not even including food — my kids have a personal chef that comes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that I pay for because people in my house don’t have time to cook.”

According to Cardi B, Offset's presence is minimal, especially in the life of their youngest child, as he has reportedly seen Blossom just five times.

