Are Cardi B and Offset still together? Jess Hilarious claims the latter couldn't take it when someone took "Cardi's side"

Comedian Jess Hilarious recently spoke up about Cardi B and Offset’s relationship as she appeared for a lengthy interview on The Breakfast Club on March 26, 2025.

Notably, Cardi and Offset’s relationship dates back to 2017, when they reportedly began dating. According to Billboard, the duo dismissed the reports multiple times before eventually getting engaged and tying the knot in the same year. The pair is no longer together and separated in July 2024, with the divorce yet to be finalized.

While speaking to host Shannon Sharpe, Jess Hilarious claimed that Cardi B once tried to move on after her separation from Offset, but the latter was unable to accept the same. Jess further stated:

“He’d be upset when certain people take Cardi’s side because I think he feels like it’s a side y’all not saying, but we saying what you’ve been doing. You know what I’m saying. We see you and then we also hear. Cardi tells us everything. That’s why she don’t even need to be up here. She tells us everything anyway, you know what I’m saying.”

In the interview, Jess mentioned that, despite the challenges in their relationship, Cardi B still seemed to care for Offset, and it was well-known that they had gone through many difficulties. Jess also agreed with Shannon's point that social media can sometimes negatively impact relationships.

Jess claimed that when people start seeking validation from others, they start changing themselves to become perfect based on how others want to see them. She said that in this matter, she loves Kirk Frost and Rasheeda, and does not care if someone gets mad at her for the same. Jess addressed how Kirk and Rasheeda’s bonding is perfect and said:

“That is a perfect example of a marriage going through everything. A marriage standing every test, fighting through it and actually getting through it. That’s partnership right there. That’s work.”

Cardi B spoke up about her relationship with Offset last year

Although Cardi B applied for divorce in July 2024, she and Offset had a reunion the same year when Offset celebrated his 33rd birthday. A video of Cardi, which was reportedly captured during the birthday celebration, featured her twerking for a few seconds, as per Page Six.

The outlet also stated that Offset was allegedly looking at Cardi, who was spotted in a printed bodysuit. On the other hand, Offset appeared in a white T-shirt and completed the look with black sunglasses.

The same month, Cardi also appeared live in an audio broadcast on X Spaces, stating that she and Offset are not involved in any kind of dispute despite being separated from each other, as per E! News. Cardi claimed that they are not speaking at the same time and have opted for a "healthy co-parenting" arrangement. She also opened up on the aftermath of the divorce by saying:

“For the past three months, it’s been drama, it’s been arguing, it’s been craziness. But this week it’s been, like, eight days that it’s been no drama, it’s no bullsh*t, it’s getting to a point [where] everybody’s moving on healthy.”

A few months after Cardi B applied for divorce, she welcomed a third child in September 2024. The duo already shares two more kids, including Kulture and Wave, born in 2018 and 2021.

