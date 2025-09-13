Young Thug apologizes to Drake in an open letter, adding that he called Metro Boomin to urge him to let the beef go

Days after receiving backlash and snitching allegations over leaked prison calls, Young Thug apologized to Drake via an open letter on Instagram dated September 12, 2025. For the unversed, in one of the leaked calls from behind bars, Thug expressed his discontent with Drake, stating that he must &quot;go talk to the president.&quot; Quoting how Drizzy's conversation with the president must take place, the rapper said:“‘Aye, man, let my little brother out. Go pardon him, go do something.’ Go talk to the president and get me out, show me that.&quot;Voicing his frustration, Thug added:&quot;Don’t call me talking about, ‘Fix something’ for you to have a song from a n*gga. Man, ain’t nobody give a f*ck about no song.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, in a recent turn of events, Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, released a 7-minute-long track called Man I Miss My Dogs on September 11, 2025. In the track, Jeffery raps:“Drizzy, you my brother/ You know I ain’t going against you/ I got manners/ Everything you did for the rap community can’t ban you/ Never diss you/ Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do/ F*ck the jail call, you know the other calls we had.&quot;Additionally, in the same verse, Thug raps &quot;Tryna get you, Metro, and Pluto on the same page&quot;, referring to Metro Boomin's feud with Drizzy. What did Young Thug say about Metro Boomin and Drake? Details explored as rapper claims to have called Metro about the beefIn one of his leaked prison calls, Young Thug addressed speculations of a beef between Drake and Metro Boomin. While the specifics of the feud aren't known, Metro shed some light on the same during a November 2024 interview with GQ, citing a &quot;personal issue.&quot;In the interview, Metro Boomin mentioned:&quot;For the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that. It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me.&quot;Drake and Metro Boomin's feud had reached a point where the latter took to X to post a free beat called 'BBL Drizzy', making it open for anyone to use. The beat emphasized claims of Drizzy having undergone a butt-lift surgery. During his interview with GQ, Metro Boomin reflected on his &quot;out of character&quot; moment online. However, according to Young Thug's recently leaked prison phone call, the feud between Metro Boomin and Drake reportedly dates back to Metro's 2022 album, Heroes &amp; Villains. The album features a track called Trance in collaboration with Travis Scott and Thug. Moreover, the track initially also featured Drake, and a leaked version of the same is available online. Young Thug's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @thuggerthugger1)According to Thug's leaked audio clip, it was the producer's decision not to include Drake's verse on the final version of Trance. This was followed by the demise of Metro Boomin's mother, Leslie, in June 2022, a few months before Heroes &amp; Villains dropped. Young Thug claimed that Drake didn't offer any support to Metro at the time, further alleging that Drizzy was more concerned about getting on Trance. &quot;I don't understand how anyone could approach him about music right now... n*gga ain't even in the right head space... You think a n*gga finna tell Drake, 'Man, I don't like that.'&quot;The Go Crazy rapper added:&quot;He (Drake) probably just sent some stupid condolences…instead of giving him some wisdom or something real... Then, you come back two three weeks later like, 'Yo, let me get this song...' instead of figuring it out... You using the fact that you’re Drake as a weapon now.&quot;Young Thug has been in the spotlight owing to multiple leaked audio clips from his phone conversations from prison. In some of those, he has made comments on GloRilla, Kendrick Lamar, and Gunna.