“Bro dragged gunna for years”: Netizens react as Young Thug apologizes for snitching and jail call controversy, claims he's moving forward

Young Thug appeared to apologize for the controversies surrounding his leaked audio clips from prison over the past few weeks. He apologized for the alleged snitching rumors against him and urged everyone to let him move forward.

In recent weeks, numerous audio clips of Thug during his time in prison have been leaked on social media. In one of them, he is heard speaking to authorities and mentions the name of Peewee Roscoe, who was accused of shooting at Lil Wayne's bus in 2015.

Many fans and rappers accused Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, of snitching against Roscoe. The rapper has now appeared to apologize for all the controversy, writing in an X post on Sunday, September 7:

"To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life -THANK U GOD"

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:

"Bro dragged gunna for years...calling him names for years only for him to beg for forgiveness for the same sin"

Another wrote,

Another netizen commented,

While many users continued to seek more accountability from Thug, others were open to foregoing all the controversy. One X user wrote,

Another wrote,

Another netizen commented,

Young Thug opens up on his statements in leaked audios from prison

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

In his leaked audios, the rapper is heard taking digs at numerous people, such as Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, and Future. In an appearance on the Perspektives with Bank podcast with Big Bank, which was released on September 6, the rapper shared his thoughts on the clips. He said:

"These last few days l've been sitting around like, 'What the f**k was I thinking? You gotta understand my standpoint, I'm locked up, I'm on the phone talking to my girl every day, this the only person I can talk to. I feel like I was tripping, I ain't ever did sh*t like that, I ain't ever pillowtalk with no girl, ever in life."

Thug also added that a lot of the things he said came out due to his struggles with mental health and isolation during his time in prison. However, he asserted that he said everything on those calls, which he could have told them in person.

"This sh*t make me remember when I was in jail, this sh*t make me remember those dark a** days and moments I had. Whatever I said, I can say twice, I'm a grown man. And I done said it to every n***a they know that," he added.

Young Thug apologizes to Mariah after admitting to cheating in a leaked audio

In another leaked audio, released on September 6, Thug had admitted to cheating on Mariah just a day before he was arrested in May 2022. On September 7, he posted a message on X, apologizing to her, writing:

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace"

Mariah and Young Thug have been together since 2021 and have stayed together despite his time in prison from May 2022 to October 2024.

