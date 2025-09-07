How long have Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist been together? YSL rapper admits to cheating on girlfriend in alleged leaked call

Young Thug has admitted to cheating on his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the couple started dating in 2021.

Thug has seen multiple audio clips from his time in jail being leaked in recent weeks. In these audios, he has spoken about rappers like Drake and Kendrick Lamar and taken digs at multiple other artists. In another recent clip, he appears to have admitted to cheating on Mariah.

In another leaked audio, leaked on Saturday, September 6, Thug is heard speaking about the time a woman posted images from his condo. He said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

“One of my little h*es—one of my little girls—she posting stuff on the internet at my condo from a long time ago."

He added, “She [Mariah] like, ‘Man… girls posted in your condo?’”

In the audio, he said that he tried to downplay the situation back then and added:

“Wasn't a minute ago, it was the day before I got locked up, man… Whatever happened wasn’t even a month, like 18 days or something like that. Whatever, I ain’t doing it with her. So whoopie doo.”

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, has been with Mariah since 2021. She also supported him during his YSL arrest and trial and used to often visit him in jail. There has been speculation about their relationship, but they are still together.

Explored: Young Thug's leaked conversation with model Leena Sayed in jail

The speculation around Young Thug's relationship with Mariah started following an audio leak from his time in jail in December 2024. In 2022, model Leena Sayed visited Thug in prison, and the video of their conversation was leaked on social media last year.

In it, Sayed is heard telling Thug:

"I don’t like anyone. No one’s like you. I don’t like them, I want you."

This led to plenty of speculation about their relationship on social media. The rapper was still dating Mariah at the time.

However, in an Instagram story on December 24, 2024, Sayed asserted her loyalty towards her partner, Devin Haney, writing (via Complex):

"lol I'm nobody's twin I'm 100% down for my baby daddy with whatever he do nd whoever else he f**k with and that's why yall mad."

Sayed was also pregnant then with Haney's kid, as she gave birth to their daughter Khrome in January this year.

Meanwhile, Young Thug apologized to Mariah during the incident, writing on X:

"Sorry to my baby for all this bullshit on the internet. I love u baby and f**k em all we know what's up with us!"

Meanwhile, before Mariah, Thug dates Jerrika Karlae. They met in 2013 and got engaged in 2015. They were never shy of expressing their love in public. Hence, it was a surprise when they broke up in 2017 due to the rapper's infidelity.

However, as per Hot New Hip Hop, they seemed to have patched things up in 2018 but then broke up again in late 2020 or early 2021.

