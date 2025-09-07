Did Drake gift Young Thug $1M following prison release? Friendship explored as YSL rapper allegedly slams Drizzy for not getting him out of jail 

In a recent leaked audio, Young Thug allegedly spoke about how Drake didn't help him get out of prison during his YSL case. The former was in jail from May 2022 to October 2024. In recent weeks, many audio clips of Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, from his time in prison have been leaked. In another such audio, shared by Kurrco on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, September 6, Thug spoke about Drizzy. He reportedly urged the Canadian rapper to try to get him out of jail or get a pardon. Thug said:&quot;Drake, go talk to the president, 'Aye, man, let my little brother out. Go pardon him, go do something.' Go talk to the president and get me out, show me that. Don't call me talking about, 'Fix something' for you to have a song from a n***a. Man, ain't nobody give a f**k about no song.&quot;While there isn't much he could've arguably done in this case, Drizzy reportedly helped Thug following his release from prison. On November 8, 2024, DJ Akademiks said on his stream that the Passionfruit singer took a flight to visit Thug soon after he was released. He said that the Canadian rapper also allegedly gave him $1 million as a welcome-home gift.Akademiks said:“When Thug gets let out of jail, the talk is this: They say two hours afterward, Drake flew to Thug and allegedly gave him a [million dollars]. Drake didn’t tell me this. Drake gon’ hit me up and be, like, ‘Who told you this?’”While neither rapper confirmed it, they have been close over the years and have also collaborated on multiple songs.Also Read: What happened at Astroworld in 2021? Young Thug reportedly claims Travis Scott has 11 “murders on his hand” in alleged leaked jail callDrake hinted at financial help to Young Thug in 20242021 Revolt Summit (Image Source: Getty)The two rappers have always been complimentary of each other and also backed each other at times. During Young Thug's trial during the YSL RICO case, Drake appeared to suggest that he had helped the rapper financially. Thug has a fashion brand name Sp5der, which he launched in 2019. On October 10, 2024, Drizzy posted a story on his Instagram account of himself wearing a Sp5der cap. He then wrote in the caption (via Complex):“I ain’t talking to talk man I really put up [bread emoji] on the [briefcase emoji] 3 Jeff.”This seemed to suggest that he had helped Thug financially, presumably with lawyer fees at the time. Meanwhile, Thug has also backed Drizzy often. In another one of his leaked audios, the rapper is heard praising the Canadian rapper and slamming Kendrick Lamar. He took digs at the latter for not featuring in his 2023 album, Business Is Business. Thug said (h/t Kurrco):&quot;These n****s too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why? Put somebody on! It's okay to run your few hundred M's up, but who'd you help, though?&quot;“You supposed to be a n***a blessing ni***s. You know how many lives Drake changed? How many n****s can take care of their family because of [Drizzy]? That’s why these n****s will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life,&quot; he added.Drizzy, meanwhile, did feature on Business Is Business. Also Read: &quot;I can't change how you feel&quot; - Gunna responds to haters amid Young Thug's recent diss 'Closing Arguments'