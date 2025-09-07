"I can't change how you feel" - Gunna responds to haters amid Young Thug's recent diss 'Closing Arguments'

Following Young Thug's Closing Arguments leak on the internet, where he dissed his YSL associate Gunna, the latter clapped back at his haters, as per a video posted to X by @Kurrco on September 5, 2025.In the video, Gunna is seen addressing people in what appears to be a gym-like setting, stating:&quot;I see it, it is what it is... I got more sh*t to do... I can't change how you feel or if you mad, and I ain't trying to.&quot;The rapper added that he can't sit around wondering why he was receiving hate, given that he has a lot of work to do. Gunna also said that some of his haters might not have a genuine reason to dislike him, acknowledging the negative comments directed at him.In his track Closing Arguments, Thug reportedly took a dig at Gunna, rapping:“N***as real rats inside this motherf**ker, I did what I did to try my best to get my brother out the situation but don’t get it confused — ain’t no rat in me, kid, at all.”What did Young Thug say about Gunna's DS4EVA album? Details exploredWhile Young Thug's alleged diss on Gunna and other YSL associates on his leaked track, Closing Arguments, is making rounds on the internet, one of the audio clips of the Go Crazy rapper featured a claim concerning Gunna's album DS4EVA. In the leaked phone call, Thug claimed that he paid $50,000 for the streams of Gunna's album to surpass that of The Weeknd's Dawn FM. “Like, the No. 1 album you just had right now, I paid for you to have the No. 1 album. You didn’t honestly earn a No. 1 album over The Weeknd, my boy. I paid for that sh*t. I never said anything to him. I never told him that,” the rapper said.Thug added:&quot;We just got the plug on that. You never earned a No. 1 album. I spent 50 extra grand buying motherf*cking streams for you.”Thug's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/ @thuggerthugger1)According to Billboard's report dated September 2, 2025, DS4EVER was Gunna's second No.1 album on the Billboard 200, dating back to January 2022. The publication cited Luminate's report stating that DS4EVER debuted with 150,300 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending on January 13, 2022.Additionally, in another audio clip, Young Thug expressed his discontent against Gunna, claiming the YSL associate was making underage artists signed by him pay $2500 to release a song. Implying that Gunna is greedy, Thug mentioned:&quot;He did a deal where he took they money. These n****s some young n****s too. They like 17, 18, like real kids. The oldest one is probably 18, probably 20. There's like five of them. They probably like 16 to 20.&quot;Thug expanded on his claim, sharing that the group of young artists in question wanted to release a song, which they could perform at an upcoming show. However, Gunna took $2500 from them, making Young Thug feel that he never took a dollar from Gunna despite giving him the YSL platform.&quot;Why the hell would you ever in your life accept a dollar from these young boys bro? These n****s kids... $2,500 ain't doing nothing for you. You're mind's f*cked up. You're losing your sanity.&quot; Thug addedIn other news, one of Young Thug's prison phone calls, making negative comments on GloRilla's appearance, also went viral and resulted in the YSL rapper apologizing to GloRilla via X.