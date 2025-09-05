Did Young Thug comment on GloRilla's appearance? YSL rapper apologizes for the words he spoke on allegedly leaked jail call

Young Thug recently took to social media to apologize to fellow rapper GloRilla for calling her &quot;ugly as f**k&quot; amid the controversy surrounding his alleged jail calls. For those uninformed, clips of Thug's allegedly leaked prison calls were circulated online since August 29, 2025, and a voice presumed to be the rapper is heard discussing fellow emcees, including Gunna, Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake.On September 4, 2025, X profile @Kurrco posted a snippet of a newly surfaced phone call allegedly between Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist, his girlfriend. In the clip, Thug is heard speaking about GloRilla and mocking her appearance after hearing that the female emcee was being compared to Rihanna.“That b***h ugly as f**k. They say she ain’t ugly, man that b***h ain’t nothing. Long a** bulls**t a** wig, skinny s**t, goddamn big a** head, big mouth. … I would not pursue her, like at all… That s**t ain’t nothing,” he can be heard saying.Hours after the recording went viral on X, Young Thug issued an apology to GloRilla via social media, claiming that he only spoke ill about her because he was &quot;having a hard time&quot; in jail. Furthermore, the YSL rapper admitted that he didn't think GloRilla was &quot;ugly at all,&quot; adding:“First of all I’m sorry to u for my words and I honestly don’t think ur ugly at all, I was speaking from jail just having a hard time with life. I don’t like bashing girls and hardly ever did.. I’m sorry to u twin.”Meanwhile, GloRilla seemingly responded to Young Thug's remarks through a tweet of her own, hours before he posted his apology. While the Wanna Be rapper did not mention Thug by name, she alluded to a guy &quot;blowing up [her] phone&quot; asking about her eye color.“Mind you dis da same n***a blowing my phone up to ask what color my eyes is lmaooo,” she wrote.Exploring the recent controversy surrounding Young ThugYoung Thug's recent controversies have left the Atlanta rap scene in turmoil after the YSL rapper faced accusations of snitching and was heard discussing fellow rappers on allegedly leaked prison calls. According to GQ, the controversy began on August 27, 2025, after a two-hour video of Thug's alleged police interrogation resurfaced on the internet two years after it was originally recorded. In the video, Thug allegedly mentioned Peewee Roscoe's name to the authorities while talking about Lil Wayne's tour bus shooting incident in 2015. As the clip circulated online, netizens and hip-hop fans accused Thug of snitching, alluding to him being a hypocrite due to his dislike for snitches. For context, he accused Kid Cudi of being a &quot;rat&quot; when the latter testified at Diddy's s*x trafficking trial.However, Thug denied the snitching allegations following his leaked police interrogation and claimed that he made an &quot;honest mistake&quot; in a now-deleted X post. In another post, he wrote:“They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?”Roscoe also supported Young Thug amid the growing backlash. He said the rapper only did what he was &quot;supposed to do&quot; during the interrogation, adding that Thug was as &quot;clean as Listerine.&quot;STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 @Streetwork85NLINKPeewee Roscoe goes live &amp; says young thug did not rat on him , also says the real rats are ralo , YSL duke &amp; gunna. Additionally claims gunna paid the blogs to post everything about thug todayYoung Thug's alleged phone calls were leaked on August 29On August 29, 2025, two days after the leaked interrogation video, several recordings of Young Thug's alleged prison phone calls were leaked online. In clips of alleged phone calls between Thug and 21 Savage, the latter can be heard discussing Gunna's plea deal, his 2023 album, and his hatred for the rapper.XXL Magazine @XXLLINKThug continues to express his hatred for Gunna. “I literally don’t hate nobody in the entire world but him,” Thug admits. “I literally hate him… But business is business… I want it to just be straight Kanye West tormenting them ni**as…”For context, fellow YSL rapper Gunna was repeatedly accused of allegedly snitching on Young Thug during the YSL RICO trial after he accepted an Alford plea deal in December 2022. Young Thug has also alluded to this narrative in songs and social media posts. In one recording, Thug alleged that he spent $50,000 to buy streams to ensure that Gunna's 2022 album DS4EVER topped the Billboard 200 chart over The Weeknd's Dawn FM, as reported by Billboard.“Like, the No. 1 album you just had right now, I paid for you to have the No. 1 album. You didn’t honestly earn a No. 1 album over The Weeknd, my boy. I paid for that s**t. I never said anything to him. I never told him that. We just got the plug on that. You never earned a No. 1 album. I spent 50 extra grand buying motherf**king streams for you,” he said.There are several clips of Young Thug allegedly mentioning that he wanted to release his 2023 album, Business Is Business, on the same day as Gunna's A Gist &amp; a Curse. However, both albums dropped a week apart in 2023, with Gunna's LP releasing first on June 16.Young Thug and Gunna at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 (Image via Getty Images)Gunna is not the only rapper whom Young Thug spoke about in the alleged phone calls. In one leaked recording, the YSL rapper allegedly dissed Kendrick Lamar for turning down a feature on one of his albums. According to HipHop DX, the rapper stated that Lamar will &quot;never be bigger&quot; than Drake, saying:&quot;You supposed to be a n***a who bless a n***as. That's why them n***as will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life. They'll never be bigger than Buddy. Buddy gonna do it right. Buddy f**k with everybody. You know many n***a lives Drake changed? How many n***as can take care of their families because of Buddy?&quot;Meanwhile, Young Thug seemingly acknowledged the leaked phone calls in an X post on September 3, 2025, writing, “Bashing me only goin f**k that rap community up more, I’m the blue to this fake a** game.”According to Rolling Stone, X account @Gunnaupdates is responsible for posting most of the leaked media, with the person behind the account telling the publication that “a few fans have been sitting on these for a while now” via a direct message. Moreover, public records, including prison calls, can reportedly be obtained through an Open Records Request.