“Nothing but facts”: Netizens react as Young Thug reportedly disses Kendrick Lamar and praises Drake for changing lives in new audio

By Aditya Singh
Published Sep 03, 2025 07:30 GMT
2021 Revolt Summit - Source: Getty
2021 Revolt Summit (Image via Getty)

Young Thug reportedly took digs at Kendrick Lamar and praised Drake in a new leaked audio. The rapper's numerous audio clips from his time in prison have been leaked in recent weeks.

In the recent clip, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, slams Kendrick for not featuring him on his album, Business is Business. It was Jeffery's third studio album, released on June 23, 2023. In the clip shared by Kurrco, the rapper is heard saying:

"These n****s too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why? Put somebody on! It's okay to run your few hundred M's up, but who'd you help, though?"
He then made a comparison between Kendrick and Drake, saying:

“You supposed to be a n***a blessing ni***s. You know how many lives Drake changed? How many n****s can take care of their family because of [Drake]? That’s why these n****s will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life."
Fans online have reacted to this audio clip, as one X user wrote:

Some fans, however, took digs at Thug instead, as one user tweeted,

In the audio, Young Thug also said:

"Kendrick... You a superstar, you ran up a few hundred M's, but you ain't put nobody on, you ain't even put Baby Keem on..."

Moreover, he claimed that Kendrick would be more successful if he collaborated more with East Coast rappers.

DJ Akademiks accuses Kendrick Lamar of using bots to inflate his streaming numbers

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Image via Getty)
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Image via Getty)

In multiple posts on his X account on Monday, September 1, DJ Akademiks accused Kendrick Lamar of using bots. This follows Spotify's earlier announcement of a major purge of bots and fake streams this year.

On Monday, DJ Akademiks shared two lists compiled by Hip Hop All Day showing the most-streamed rappers on Spotify in February and August. The lists showed a drop of approximately a billion streams for Kendrick during that period, while Drake's numbers remained unchanged. He wrote in the post:

"Kendrick Lamar has lost -1,000,029,000 streams while Drake’s numbers stayed the same. Spotify have also announced they’re doing another bot purge after doing multiple this year. Notice how everyone’s numbers stayed relatively the same and only one major artist is decreasing."
Some fans argued that the spike in February might be due to Kendrick's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Additionally, he won several Grammy Awards in February this year. DJ Akademiks wrote in another tweet:

Spotify announced a major crackdown on bots and fake streams earlier this year. While they haven't revealed any details about the artists, songs, or albums affected, they have removed large numbers across their platform.

