“Nothing but facts”: Netizens react as Young Thug reportedly disses Kendrick Lamar and praises Drake for changing lives in new audio

Young Thug reportedly took digs at Kendrick Lamar and praised Drake in a new leaked audio. The rapper's numerous audio clips from his time in prison have been leaked in recent weeks. In the recent clip, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, slams Kendrick for not featuring him on his album, Business is Business. It was Jeffery's third studio album, released on June 23, 2023. In the clip shared by Kurrco, the rapper is heard saying:&quot;These n****s too big, like 'I ain't doing no features,' why? Put somebody on! It's okay to run your few hundred M's up, but who'd you help, though?&quot;He then made a comparison between Kendrick and Drake, saying:“You supposed to be a n***a blessing ni***s. You know how many lives Drake changed? How many n****s can take care of their family because of [Drake]? That’s why these n****s will never be bigger than Drake, ever in life.&quot;Fans online have reacted to this audio clip, as one X user wrote:(st_ides) @benjamins_stLINK@Kurrco Nothing but facts!Rojo @Holusholar10LINK@Kurrco Young Thug really out here turning industry receipts into Twitter contentdid yeat drop ADL today? @used2be_LINK@Kurrco so in other words drake a real n***a n kendrick a ph*nySome fans, however, took digs at Thug instead, as one user tweeted,SPETOO🗽 @RifdahSR_11LINK@Kurrco Drake fans eating this up like he’s not the same guy who signed I Love Makonnen then shelved him 💀.Qfrmdaeast @FYMITSQLINK@Kurrco Bro talking bout Kendrick don’t do albums with features… GNX: 10 features MM &amp;TBS: 11 features DAMN.: 3 features TPAB: 8 features GKMC: 5 features N***a was jealous he ain’t get choseThe Mad Rapper @RappMadddLINK@Kurrco N***s always expecting handouts from those more successful then them!In the audio, Young Thug also said:&quot;Kendrick... You a superstar, you ran up a few hundred M's, but you ain't put nobody on, you ain't even put Baby Keem on...&quot;Moreover, he claimed that Kendrick would be more successful if he collaborated more with East Coast rappers.Also Read: &quot;GNX coming out last year is crazy&quot;: Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar beating Drake in the list of best-selling albums by rappers in 2025 DJ Akademiks accuses Kendrick Lamar of using bots to inflate his streaming numbersApple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (Image via Getty)In multiple posts on his X account on Monday, September 1, DJ Akademiks accused Kendrick Lamar of using bots. This follows Spotify's earlier announcement of a major purge of bots and fake streams this year. On Monday, DJ Akademiks shared two lists compiled by Hip Hop All Day showing the most-streamed rappers on Spotify in February and August. The lists showed a drop of approximately a billion streams for Kendrick during that period, while Drake's numbers remained unchanged. He wrote in the post:&quot;Kendrick Lamar has lost -1,000,029,000 streams while Drake’s numbers stayed the same. Spotify have also announced they’re doing another bot purge after doing multiple this year. Notice how everyone’s numbers stayed relatively the same and only one major artist is decreasing.&quot;Some fans argued that the spike in February might be due to Kendrick's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Additionally, he won several Grammy Awards in February this year. DJ Akademiks wrote in another tweet:Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKDrake is the only authentic artist in the game right now with authentic streams that are not botted. Drake has never been affected from any Spotify bot removal I can’t say the same for Kendrick, SZA or Doechii.Spotify announced a major crackdown on bots and fake streams earlier this year. While they haven't revealed any details about the artists, songs, or albums affected, they have removed large numbers across their platform.Also Read: “Maths not adding up”- Netizens react as DJ Akademiks claims Kendrick Lamar lost 1B streams while Drake’s stayed the same after Spotify’s bot purge