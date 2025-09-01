QC P says he will produce a documentary named "The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin" after denying Young Thug's claims about Lil Baby's deal

Quality Control's Pierre &quot;P&quot; Thomas recently stated that he will produce a documentary titled &quot;The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin&quot; amid Young Thug's snitching allegations. For the uninitiated, the Atlanta rap scene, which involved Young Thug, 21 Savage, Lil Woody, Peewee Roscoe, Gunna, and Lil Baby, among others, found itself embroiled in controversy after a video of Thug's alleged two-hour police interrogation resurfaced online last week. In the interrogation video, a man believed to be Thug is heard naming Peewee Roscoe. This prompted a wave of social media posts accusing Thug of snitching. Notably, the YSL rapper has a well-documented disdain for &quot;rats&quot; or &quot;snitches,&quot; especially given the accusations that fellow YSL rapper Gunna snitched on him during the YSL RICO case. Over the weekend, several recordings of Young Thug's alleged prison calls were leaked online, including one with Lil Baby. According to HotNewHipHop, Thug was heard telling Baby to be wary of his label, Quality Control, and its CEO, Pierre &quot;P&quot; Thomas, seemingly calling P a &quot;rat.&quot; Following this, P took to social media to deny the allegations. He also claimed he was working on a documentary that will apparently be about Thugger. He wrote in an Instagram Story posted on August 31, 2025:&quot;New Documentary Coming Soon. &quot;The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin&quot; @youngstonerliferecords @thuggerthugger1. Executive Produced By Me.&quot;Why did Young Thug accuse QC P of being a rat?According to HotNewHipHop, Young Thug's accusations that QC P is a rat stem from the latter's deal with Scooter Braun. For the uninitiated, Braun's HYBE America acquired QC for $320 million in 2023. However, in the alleged leaked phone calls, Young Thug claimed that Braun first approached Lil Baby and offered him $150 million to end his contract with QC, which Baby allegedly refused to consider until P was involved in the discussions.Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKYoung Thug told Mariah The Scientist that Scooter Braun offered to buy Lil Baby out of his deal for $150M but Baby said he wasn’t having a meeting without QC P. Scooter later calls QC P and they work out a deal to sell the labelYoung Thug further claimed that Braun directly approached P after this and offered him $320 million for his record label, which P allegedly agreed to without consulting the artists signed to his label, including Baby.Following the leaked phone call, QC P took to social media to deny the accusation in a comment under DJ Akademiks' Instagram post about the alleged incident, replying with a &quot;cap&quot; emoji.Furthermore, on August 30, 2025, he took to his Instagram Story to directly address Young Thug's claim that he was a rat, emphasizing that he wasn't a &quot;street n***a&quot; and was a &quot;tax paying citizen that's running a business.&quot;&quot;Imagine some broke a** rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n***as that I love running with these h*e a** n***as knowing how these n***as talk about me. Im gone say this for the last time. Im not no street n***a. I'm a tax paying citizen that's running a business and taking care of my family. &quot;All the street n***as is broke, dead [or] in jail. Why do yall continue to glorify this s**t? Streets been dead. Yall n***as gave the city a bad name,&quot; he wrote.P added that he had never testified in any case or been interrogated in connection with any crime.&quot;And by the way I ain't never been in no court room on no n***a, sat in a interrogation room running n***as names. And I don't speak on the dead so I don't care enough to explain the situation. Yall boys the police. Y'all n***as mad cause yall not me.&quot;Thug made his comeback on Lil Baby's songYoung Thug teamed up with Future for Lil Baby's song Dum, Dumb and Dumber from the rapper's 2025 album WHAM. This marked Thug's return to the rap scene after his release from prison in October 2024 at the end of the YSL RICO trial.Like Thug, Baby has also voiced his disdain for snitches. During his December 2024 appearance on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place Podcast, Baby stated that he makes it a point to never work with &quot;snitch&quot; rappers.&quot;Those kinds of morals [are] never going to leave. I'm always gonna look at certain stuff a certain way...It boils down to what we rapping about… We can't rap about that if you did that. If I was making Christmas music, then I don't give a damn what you did,&quot; he said.Meanwhile, Thug tweeted and then deleted a cryptic X post that appeared to be directed at Lil Baby during the ongoing snitching controversy. According to PrimeTimer, the tweet came after Thug and 21 Savage were heard discussing Gunna possibly dissing Baby on his 2023 song Bread &amp; Butter in a leaked prison phone call. Referring to Baby as &quot;Wham,&quot; the name of his recently released album, Young Thug wrote in a now-deleted tweet on August 30:&quot;Wham what's understood ain't got to ever be explained I'm with cha forever.&quot;Lil Baby has yet to respond to Young Thug's snitching controversy or the leaked prison phone calls at the time of this article.