What was Young Thug's YSL RICO lawsuit about? Judge orders return of the rapper’s luxury belongings seized during trial 

Young Thug has won a dismissal plea against a civil forfeiture case that was held against him during his RICO lawsuit. The judge has ordered the authorities to return the rapper's seized belongings, as reported by Complex.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, was arrested in May 2022 with his other YSL associates. They were charged with multiple counts of violation of the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) ACT. They were also charged with counts of murder, robbery, and aggravated assault, among others.

Jeffery was released from prison in October 2024 after a plea deal, but some of his belongings remained with the authorities. On August 18, 2025, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ordered their return, stating the prosecutors missed key deadlines, leading to the case being dismissed.

Details of items that could be returned to Young Thug

In her judgment on August 18, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker stated (via Complex):

"I think that the court has no option under the case law and under the statute but to grant this dismissal, so the dismissal is granted."

The prosecutors, meanwhile, shared a statement after the judgment, as Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis stated,

“While we are gratified that the defendant will not be receiving gang-related jewelry back, we are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial. We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal considering that strange procedural history."

The prosecutors are allowed to appeal the decision, and hence, Young Thug will not get his belongings just yet. If the prosecutors succeed in their appeal, he won't get them at all.

The items to be returned include $150,000 in cash, a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2022 Porsche 911, three Mercedes-Benz vehicles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2018 Lamborghini, several guns, and various jewelry pieces.

More about Young Thug's RICO case with YSL

In May 2022, YSL chief Young Thug and many of his associates were arrested for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. They also faced multiple charges of murder, robbery, assault, possession of firearms, and more.

Gunna, another one of YSL members, was released after negotiating a guilty plea deal. Thug, meanwhile, stayed in prison for over two years before being released in October 2024 after signing a plea deal.

As per Complex, he was sentenced to five years in prison, commuted to time served, 15 years on probation, and a "backloaded” 20-year sentence, which would only be served if he violates his probation.

He was also ordered to make presentations on anti-violence and anti-gang for children in Atlanta. The judge told Thug:

“I appreciate that you do realize how much of an impact you have on people. It’s past your neighborhood. It’s worldwide. And having come up from where you came up from — and living in and around that — you know that gangs are damaging to our community... Even if you choose to continue to rap, you need to try to use your influence to let kids know that's not the way to go."

Thug was also barred from seeing his previous associates and possessing a firearm, among multiple other conditions for release.

