Young Thug says he needs to do a "YSL YN Tape" in a tweet after Gunna's "The Last Wun" album release

Gunna's sixth studio album, The Last Wun, was released on August 8, 2025, and prompted a reaction from rapper Young Thug. According to Hot97, this album would be Gunna's last under YSL Records. The latest release even prompted Thug to take to X and share his take. In one tweet, he wrote:&quot;Young kids putting in work think I need to do a YSL YN Tape.&quot;This tweet attracted several reactions on the platform. Many seemed to urge him to focus on his own album and release it soon, while others further asked Thug to listen to the latest album. The release came months after an apparent beef ignited between Gunna and Young Thug.According to The Times Now News, since returning to social media after being released from jail last year, Thug did not initially say much about his dynamics with Gunna. However, in one deleted tweet, the rapper reportedly suggested Gunna stop acting like they were friends. This sparked speculation among fans who assumed the two artists were feuding.The tweet, which has since been removed, read:&quot;Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy.&quot;This post surfaced after Gunna took to social media to promote Thug's new music. For the unversed, Gunna was one of the co-accused in the YSL RICO case. However, he entered into a plea deal that led many to assume that he was cooperating with authorities.Many netizens, however, appeared to disagree with Young Thug and claimed that Gunna had made some good songs. Young Thug had reportedly posted several tweets criticizing Gunna but had them removed as well.Exploring more about the dynamics between Gunna and Young ThugIn April 2025, Young Thug got candid about his relationship with Gunna in an interview with GQ. For context, Thug appeared in GQ's video cover story published on April 25, 2025. Since Gunna took an Alford plea deal in 2022, he has been the subject of speculation claiming that he snitched on Thug.Addressing those claims and speculations, Thug told GQ:&quot;Yeah, I know everybody wonderin' that. I don't know.&quot;Hot Freestyle @HotFreestyleLINKGunna’s lawyer says he did NOT snitch:“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies!!!”Meanwhile, Gunna had repeatedly refuted the allegations that he snitched on Young Thug. In December 2022, Gunna issued a written statement, according to ABC News, in which he stated that he had never cooperated with authorities in that way. In the statement, he mentioned:&quot;While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.&quot;According to Billboard, despite these repeated clarifications, fans noticed that Gunna had been removed from YSL Records-related social media platforms, particularly Instagram. This led fans to assume that the rapper was being dropped from Young Thug's label.Travis Scott In Concert - Inglewood, CA - Source: GettyWhile there were several rumors about Gunna being a snitch, he received unexpected support from Young Thug's father. Jeffrey Lamar Williams Sr., aka Big Jeff, appeared in a conversation with YouTuber Infamous Sylvia, where he shut down the rumors against Gunna. Talking about the rumors, Big Jeff said:&quot;Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period.&quot;Meanwhile, in May 2025, Gunna appeared to have covered his YSL tattoo, which only fueled further speculation.Everything to know about Gunna's The Last Wun This project is Gunna's second since his release from prison in 2022 after entering a plea deal. The 25-track album features several rappers such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Offset. In a conversation with Uproxx in June, Gunna opened up about his new album and said:&quot;It'll come to me just through life and just living. So for this album in particular, it's no theme. It's in current time of what's happening with me.&quot;Gunna tweeted the tracklist (Photo via X/@1GunnaGunna)Some of the songs from the rapper's new album are I Can't Feel My Face, Again, Rare Occasion, Many Nights, Let That Sink In, and more.As of now, no reactions from Gunna to Young Thug's remarks have been found. Meanwhile, fans have been excited about Gunna's album and have shared their reviews on the album and its tracks.