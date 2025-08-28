“I helped my brada”: Young Thug addresses alleged interrogation audio of him snitching on Peewee Roscoe

Young Thug has denied claims that he snitched on Peewee Roscoe. This comes after an old alleged interrogation video of the former is doing the rounds, where he name-drops multiple rappers.Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, was involved in the YSL arrests in 2022. The label faced numerous charges, such as robbery and shooting, among others. They also faced charges of alleged violation of the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.Jeffery was the YSL chief and was arrested in 2022. As per Complex, a video recently surfaced on social media that allegedly showed the rapper's interrogation at the time. In the video, when asked about who shot at Lil Wayne's bus, Thug says:&quot;They said Roscoe, but I don't wanna block out y'all's case by saying Roscoe ain't do that.&quot;The rapper has responded to claims that he snitched on Peewee Roscoe by posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 27. He wrote:&quot;They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?&quot;Young Thug ひ @youngthugLINKThey didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?Meanwhile, Peewee Roscoe also put out a video on Wednesday, as noted by Kurrco, sharing his thoughts on the allegations against Young Thug. &quot;Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel me? When you go into the interrogation room, that's what you do,&quot; he said.He also said that the rapper &quot;kept it silent&quot; and backed him for the alleged interrogation video.Also read: What was Young Thug's YSL RICO lawsuit about? Judge orders return of the rapper’s luxury belongings seized during trial Young Thug &amp; Co. previously accused Gunna of being a snitchYoung Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event (Image Source: Getty)Fans have criticized Young Thug about the alleged interrogation video, especially after his long-running feud with Gunna. The latter was also arrested in the YSL RICO case in 2022. However, in December that year, he signed an Alford plea deal and was released from prison.Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was accused by many of cooperating with the authorities and snitching against YSL members. He had denied such allegations back then, stating:&quot;While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.&quot;Since then, Thug has spoken about his relationship with Gunna in interviews, podcasts, and on social media. He took another diss at the rapper via an X post on July 7, writing:&quot;If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin.&quot;Young Thug ひ @youngthugLINKIf u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twinAmidst their feud, both Gunna and Thug have announced their new albums. The former's album, The Last Wun, came out on August 8. It features 25 tracks and is his sixth studio album and the final one with YSL.Meanwhile, Thug has announced his fourth studio album, UY Scuti. It will be released on October 17, 2025, and features the likes of Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Ken Carson.Also read: Young Thug says he needs to do a &quot;YSL YN Tape&quot; in a tweet after Gunna's &quot;The Last Wun&quot; album release