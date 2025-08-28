  • home icon
  • Music
  • “I helped my brada”: Young Thug addresses alleged interrogation audio of him snitching on Peewee Roscoe

“I helped my brada”: Young Thug addresses alleged interrogation audio of him snitching on Peewee Roscoe

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 28, 2025 06:21 GMT
2021 Revolt Summit - Source: Getty
2021 Revolt Summit (Image Source: Getty)

Young Thug has denied claims that he snitched on Peewee Roscoe. This comes after an old alleged interrogation video of the former is doing the rounds, where he name-drops multiple rappers.

Ad

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, was involved in the YSL arrests in 2022. The label faced numerous charges, such as robbery and shooting, among others. They also faced charges of alleged violation of the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

Jeffery was the YSL chief and was arrested in 2022. As per Complex, a video recently surfaced on social media that allegedly showed the rapper's interrogation at the time. In the video, when asked about who shot at Lil Wayne's bus, Thug says:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They said Roscoe, but I don't wanna block out y'all's case by saying Roscoe ain't do that."

The rapper has responded to claims that he snitched on Peewee Roscoe by posting on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 27. He wrote:

"They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?"
Ad

Meanwhile, Peewee Roscoe also put out a video on Wednesday, as noted by Kurrco, sharing his thoughts on the allegations against Young Thug.

"Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel me? When you go into the interrogation room, that's what you do," he said.
Ad

He also said that the rapper "kept it silent" and backed him for the alleged interrogation video.

Also read: What was Young Thug's YSL RICO lawsuit about? Judge orders return of the rapper’s luxury belongings seized during trial

Young Thug & Co. previously accused Gunna of being a snitch

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event (Image Source: Getty)
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event (Image Source: Getty)

Fans have criticized Young Thug about the alleged interrogation video, especially after his long-running feud with Gunna. The latter was also arrested in the YSL RICO case in 2022. However, in December that year, he signed an Alford plea deal and was released from prison.

Ad

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, was accused by many of cooperating with the authorities and snitching against YSL members. He had denied such allegations back then, stating:

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."
Ad

Since then, Thug has spoken about his relationship with Gunna in interviews, podcasts, and on social media. He took another diss at the rapper via an X post on July 7, writing:

"If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin."
Ad

Amidst their feud, both Gunna and Thug have announced their new albums. The former's album, The Last Wun, came out on August 8. It features 25 tracks and is his sixth studio album and the final one with YSL.

Meanwhile, Thug has announced his fourth studio album, UY Scuti. It will be released on October 17, 2025, and features the likes of Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Ken Carson.

Also read: Young Thug says he needs to do a "YSL YN Tape" in a tweet after Gunna's "The Last Wun" album release

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...