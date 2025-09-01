Young Thug claims Lil Baby rejected $150M buyout offer from Scooter Braun but QC P accepted a similar deal

Shortly after the interrogation video leak controversy, Young Thug claimed that Scooter Braun offered Lil Baby $150 million to buy him out of his QC deal and obtain rights to his music.On August 31, 2025, DJ Akademiks posted an allegedly leaked jail call between Thug and Mariah The Scientist. In the alleged leaked call, Thug mentioned that Lil Baby refused to take up Scooter Braun's deal if his label boss, P, aka Pierre Thomas, wasn't going to be in the meeting.Additionally, Scooter Braun reportedly spoke to Pierre Thomas without Lil Baby's knowledge and allegedly sold the Quality Control music label without giving his artist a heads-up. The Instagram post received a cap emoji from Quality Control's CEO, Pierre Thomas.While Lil Baby hasn't commented on Thug's alleged jail phone call claims concerning him and P's Quality Control label, Peirre Thomas was quick to blast the Trance rapper via a statement posted on his Instagram Story dated August 31, 2025.Calling Young Thug and PeeWee Roscoe &quot;broke a** rats&quot; who were trying to &quot;run a rat narrative&quot; on P and his associates, the QC CEO wrote:&quot;Im gone say this for the last time. Im not no street n***a. I'm a tax paying citizen that's running a business and taking care of my family. All the street n***as is broke, dead, and in jail. Why do yall continue to glorify this s**t? Streets been dead. Yall n***as gave the city a bad name.&quot;QC P's response to Thug's allegations (Image via Instagram/ @djakademikstv)Targeting Thug's YSL RICO trial, Pierre Thomas mentioned that he hasn't been in a courtroom or sat in an interrogation room, citing other people's names, hinting at Thug's leaked interrogation video.&quot;And I don't speak on the dead so I don't care enough to explain the situation. Yall boys the police. Y'all n***as mad cause yall not me,&quot; P added.Did Young Thug snitch on PeeWee Roscoe? Details explored amid alleged interrogation video leakBefore the controversy concerning Young Thug's claim about Lil Baby rejecting Scooter Braun's QC deal, a clip speculated to be one from Thug's interrogation during the YSL Rico trial went viral.In the unverified clip, a man who is believed to be Thug was questioned about a series of crimes allegedly committed by his associates or former YSL associates. At one point during the interrogation, Thug named multiple YSL artists, including Pewee Roscoe, who was blamed for shooting at Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015.In the clip, Thug said that while he isn't aware of who shot at Lil Wayne's tour bus:&quot;They said Roscoe, but I don’t wanna block out y’all’s case by saying Roscoe ain’t do that.&quot;The leaked interrogation clip resulted in Thug receiving backlash and being labelled a &quot;snitch&quot;, given that he has expressed his disdain against snitches via his rap songs and general statements. However, the Digits rapper clarified the narrative against him by posting a now-deleted tweet on August 27, 2025, where he wrote:“They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?”Moreover, Peewee Roscoe also refuted claims of Young Thug snitching on him via a video, stating:“Jeff clean as Listerine, man. Clean as ivory soap, ya feel me? I done the time. I did that. That’s what you do. When you go into the interrogation room, that’s what you do.&quot;According to HotNewHopHipHop's report dated August 31, 2025, in another leaked jail conversation concerning Young Thug, the rapper reportedly claimed that he spent $50,000 for fake streams on Gunna's 2022 project DS4EVER to help it gain more traction over The Weeknd's Dawn FM.