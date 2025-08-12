"It's about to go down": Fans react as Young Thug reportedly disses Gunna in viral snippet ahead of reported diss track 

Young Thug allegedly threw shade at Gunna's new album, The Last Wun, after it dropped on streaming platforms on Friday, August 8. Hot 97 reportedly caught Thug writing, &quot;Nobody Wunna hear that sh*t&quot; on X and deleting it afterward.While Thug did not take Gunna's name on his post, the way he worded &quot;wanna&quot; as &quot;wunna&quot; convinced fans it was a jab at Gunna's new work. Regardless, it appears that Thug has yet more to say about his once-close pal. A clip that began circulating online on Monday, July 11, seemingly documents Thug rapping:&quot;Only reason I f*cked with you, Gunna, it was 'cause of Troup.&quot;According to Kurrco's X post, Young Thug dissed his mentee on Lil Baby's new album. On August 6, Lil Baby announced his upcoming album, The Leak$, set to release on August 15. The album will feature 17 tracks with several guest artists, including Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Veeze, Rylo Rodriguez, Lucki, and Skooly.The post soon spurred fans' reactions.&quot;It's about to go down&quot;, wrote an X user.iSTAN @iSTAN100LINKIt’s about to go down 😭Several people critiqued Thug's supposed bar for Gunna, calling it terrible.CamOnline_ 💭 @CamOnline_LINKThis sh*t sounds awful. Young thug getting cornySUAREZ @suayrezLINKIt sounds so good on mute 💀𝕏 @jackdoorsey1LINKThugs unbelievably washed 😭 will never be able to make music as good as Gunna againSome netizens brought up Thug's allegations that Gunna snitched on him, noting that if the latter did what he was accused of, the Relationship rapper would not have been released from jail.👑 @7ixersLINKThey think he ratted but you're free, if Gunna really wanted to rat you would've never seen daylight again. @youngthug 🤦🏽‍♂️A few others argued the voice heard in the clip did not belong to Young Thug but to some other rapper.Mike @MikeH1099LINKThat doesn’t even sound like Young Thug. It sounds like Dave Blunts.gloinpce @knownunelseLINKam i tripping or that doesn't sound like him+ULTRA®🪐 @LILULTRAKATARULINKThat’s not young thug 💀😂🙏🏾Another person sarcastically noted the vocals in the clips could be generated using AI.Dior The DJ @OneFuckedUpMindLINKDJ’s playing AI tracks in public now? That’s grossGunna seemingly addressed Young Thug's shadesGunna's The Last Wun is his final album under Young Thug's YSL Records, per Rolling Stone. The 32-year-old signed with YSL in 2017 after releasing his first mixtape, Drip Season, under the record label the previous year. Thug was also a featured artist in the mixtape, appearing on the track, Cop Me A Foreign.Despite their close friendship, the inception of Gunna and Thug's fallout was their RICO indictment in May 2022. In December of that year, Gunna went for a plea deal and was released from custody, paving the way for speculations that he might have snitched on Thug.Gunna released The Last Wun on August 8. (Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)Since Young Thug's release from prison in October 2024, he has penned several cryptic shades seemingly aimed at Gunna. The very first tweet he made and deleted afterward read:&quot;Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy.&quot;As Thug yet again deleted his latest remark, seemingly meant for Gunna's new album, the internet discovered that the latter had also supposedly addressed the shade. In his track, Prototype, from The Last Wun, Gunna rapped:&quot;N**** had tweeted my name, musta had to be a typo.&quot;While it's not confirmed, Gunna had rapped about Thug in this bar, fans are assuming it was indeed meant for his mentor.Follow for more updates.