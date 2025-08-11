Gunna's 'The Last Wun' vs. Lil Baby's 'WHAM': Who scored more Spotify streams on the opening day?

Last Friday, on August 8, Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, released his sixth studio album, titled The Last Wun. Featuring 25 tracks, the album includes guest appearances from artists like Asake, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Offset, and Asake. Three days after Sergio's album was released, DJ Akademiks posted a comparison tweet between The Last Wun and WHAM, Lil Baby's fourth studio album, released on January 3, 2025.The screenshots, taken from @HipHopAllDayy's tweets, report that The Last Wun was streamed over 18.7 million times on Spotify on its opening day, making the album &quot;the fourth biggest debut of 2025&quot; for rap albums. Meanwhile, the second screenshot attached to Akademiks' tweet contained the opening day stats of Lil Baby's WHAM. The album opened with 16 million Spotify streams, with each track averaging 1.1 million streams. In comparison, Gunna's The Last Wun received more Spotify streams on its opening day than Lil Baby's WHAM. Besides surpassing Lil Baby's 2025 album in opening day Spotify streams, Gunna's The Last Wun also achieved success in a Billboard poll. In a poll about listeners' favorite new music that Billboard posted last Friday, Gunna's album won nearly 57% of the votes, beating other new works like MGK's Lost America, Jonas Brothers' Greetings From Your Hometown, Laufey's Snow White, and Ethel Cain's Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You. Gunna's The Last Wun is his final project with YSL RecordsA GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop (Image via Getty)Last week, as Gunna announced the release date of The Last Wun on his Instagram alongside a teaser clip, the rapper shared that this would be his final project under YSL Records. According to Billboard, Kitchens hasn't been on good terms with the company since Young Thug dissed him last year. In another post, the rapper also shared the album's cover art, which was inspired by a shirtless, black-and-white portrait of himself. Two months ago, in a Uproxx interview (published on June 25), Kitchens was asked about the theme of his new project, to which he responded with:&quot;It's not a theme or a concept. When I create, I go with what I feel. I might approach an album not even knowing the title yet, and it'll form. It'll come to me just through life and just living. So for this album in particular, it's no theme. It's in current time of what's happening with me.&quot;Later in the interview, the Georgia native was also asked about his creative process. When asked which one (hook, lyric, bar, or flow) came to him first, Kitchens said:&quot;First, it's the melodies and cadences for me. Then, if I love it, let's start dissecting it, adding in some words. Nine times out of ten, I done said a few words while I was just freestyling the cadence, and then that's when I start to cook.&quot;Gunna's The Last Wun serves as a follow-up to his 2024 album, One of Wun, which dropped in May 2024.