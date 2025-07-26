"Bro already lost in 2018 and now wants to lose again": Internet reacts as Pusha T seemingly disses Drake and Birdman on new Wale collab 

Pusha T, one of the Clipse duo, teamed up with Wale on a new track Damage Control which dropped Friday, July 25. The track is part of NBA star Anthony Edwards' music compilation for Eesean Bolden's creative studio, Culture Jam, titled Legend In My Hood.As soon as the new single dropped, fans believed the 48-year-old Clipse crooner might have fired shots at Drake. The rapper also dissed Birdman in the track:&quot;All I hear is birds, that's just words in the booth/ The realest Birdman, I just &quot;Cock-a-doodle-doo&quot;/ Doorstep, doorstep, I get it right through/ Money talk, money talk, the wrist is light blue/ Sugarhill sweets, sh*t is feelin' type two/ Bruised egos, man, you n***as might sue/ New Jack Ninos' tellin' on the crew&quot;Fans speculated Pusha might have referred to Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Records with the &quot;bruised egos&quot; and &quot;n***as might sue&quot; bar. Some people reacted by mocking Pusha T over their 2018 rap feud, where both rappers traded shots in back-and-forth diss tracks, while others cheered him on.&quot;Bro already lost in 2018 and now wants to lose again,&quot; said an X user.&quot;I lowkey don't think Drake will even think about responding,&quot; commented another individual.&quot;I'm so glad he's not being censored anymore,&quot; said one.&quot;King Push is back back,&quot; cheered another.Some people mocked Pusha T by mentioning Clipse's new album Let God Sort Em Out, released on July 11. A few others criticized him for still clinging to his years-old feud with Drake.&quot;We get it bro you wanna keep the attention. Since no one cared about your album,&quot; wrote one.&quot;just focus on Clipse man,&quot; voiced an X user.&quot;He's making himself look worse and worse every single day,&quot; said another.A brief look into Pusha T's beef with DrakePusha T and Drake have exchanged shots at each other since 2011. Tracks including Don't F*** Wit Me, Exodus 23:1, Tuscan Leather, H.G.T.V Freestyle, 'Two Birds, One Stone' have been dropped from both sides over the years.In 2018, their rap beef reached its peak with both rappers dropping multiple freestyles aimed at each other. Drake responded to Pusha's Infrared with Duppy Freestyle, leading to the Clipse member releasing The Story of Adidon. The name 'Adidon' was a take on Drake's son, Adonis.Pusha's track first revealed to the world that Drake had a child with French adult film actress Sophie Brussaux. He rapped:&quot;Sophie knows better as your baby mother/ Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her/ A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap/ We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts/ You are hiding a child, let that boy come home/ Deadbeat mothaf*cka playin' border patrol, ooh/ Adonis is your son&quot;The Clipse artist claimed he felt Drake was not &quot;Black enough&quot;. Pusha further took jabs at Drake on an extended version of Rick Ross' Maybach Music VI, which did not make it to the final official record.In a 2019 Rap Radar interview, as reported by Billboard, Drake accepted defeat in his rap battle with Pusha T, expressing his reluctance to make amends.