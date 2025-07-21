  • home icon
  DJ Akademiks claims the Clipse inflates their sales using a "steroids method" to achieve numbers similar to Rod Wave

DJ Akademiks claims the Clipse inflates their sales using a "steroids method" to achieve numbers similar to Rod Wave

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:18 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Show - Source: Getty
DJ Akademiks alleges the Clipse inflate their sales with steroid method (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Days after hip-hop duo the Clipse, featuring Malice and Pusha-T, reunited to release their album Let God Sort Em Out, podcaster and internet personality DJ Akademiks accused them of inflating their sales using a "steroids method."

On July 20, 2025, a joebuddenclips/fanpage, posted a clip from one of Akademiks' recent livestreams wherein he commented on the sale of tickets concerning the hip-hop duo's upcoming tour.

The Clipse have announced their first national tour as a hip-hop duo in 15 years, which is scheduled to begin on August 3, 2025, in Boston and end on September 10, 2025, in Detroit.

Akademiks said that Rod Wave was on an arena tour and sold 127K tickets, while the Clipse sold around 112K tickets, suggesting that they were "fudging the numbers."

"So again, it's the numbers is the numbers but this is a lot of steroids going on...the reason why I pointed out the difference in numbers? 'Cause one ni*gga sold 127 and he's in an arena, the other ni**ga sold 111 and they're gonna be at a poppy store. If Drake did bundles, Drake would sell 700 atleast."
While there is no specific definition of the "steroids method" DJ Akademiks hinted at, he also used the term bundling, which in this context means offering tickets by combining them with add-ons like meet-and-greets and merch.

Akademiks mentioned that some might say the ticket numbers for Pusha T and Malice's hip-hop group were justified, given that they have an older fan base.

He said that the fact that Rod Wabe didn't perform for a long time might've been one of the reasons that his tickets were selling; however, he questioned why the Clipse were going on a "bodega tour" if they sold over a thousand tickets.

Pusha T's manager shares the Clipse's approach to dropping an album after 16 years

Pusha T and Malice disbanded the Clipse around 2010 and made a comeback with their album Let God Sort Em Out after a 16-year hiatus.

Talking to Billboard about their approach to the same, Pusha T's manager, Steven Victor, in an interview dated July 14, 2025, said that the focus wasn't to reintroduce the hip-hop duo.

Victor acknowledged that the hip-hop landscape had completely changed from the last time the Clipse released music, adding that their fan base is older. Talking about the silver lining, Victor said:

"Luckily for us, Pusha has been so active in the past 15 years since his brother took his hiatus, so it wasn’t so much of a reintroduction, it was more just putting out music: “Let’s put out the best kind of music, the music you guys want to make, the same kind of music you would have put out and stay true to what you guys do."
Pusha's manager said that the Clipse decided not to make any changes to their style and "focus on making the best product regardless of the time."

Additionally, Steven Victor mentioned that everything that has followed since the album's announcement, including the collaborations, has been "very very deliberate."

"We’d have these conversations, and Pusha would be like, “As we introduce the Clipse back, let’s make it organic: let’s not work with anybody that’s outside our wheelhouse. Let’s bring everybody into it: everybody we’re fans of and everybody we’ve been working with the past 20 years, that’s who we want to work with.”
Pusha T and Malice's Let God Sort Em Out features multiple collaborations with artists like Kendrick Lamar, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pharrell Williams, and Tyler, The Creator, among others.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
