Lil Baby announces "The Leak$" album: Release date, features, and everything to know 

Lil Baby has reportedly teased his fans about a new album, titled The Leak$, scheduled for release on August 15, 2025. According to HotNewHipHop, the album will follow his January 2025 release, WHAM. After WHAM's release, the rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, announced a follow-up album titled Dominique, which was supposed to be released this February. In an Instagram post at the time, the rapper stated that Dominique would lean into his more serious and personal side, adding:&quot;Dominique is more the serious me, more personal. That’s a part of the new journey I’m on. I hate the word vulnerable, but I’m gonna be more open to my fans and my audience. I know my fanbase really want to hear them certain songs. See yall Again in a couple weeks &quot;Dominique&quot; The Album 2-?-25.&quot;However, the album was delayed indefinitely for reasons unknown. On August 5, 2025, Lil Baby posted on Instagram with the caption &quot;8.15.25,&quot; sparking speculation among fans about whether the date indicated the release of a new album. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Billboard, the rapper then took to his Instagram Story to share a blurry image of a whiteboard, which listed potential track titles and features on his new project, The Leak$. X account @Kurrco managed to decipher some of the featured artists visible in the picture, with the list including:Playboi CartiYoung ThugLuckiSkoolyVeezeRylo RodriguezThe image also showed 17 potential song titles, including All On Me and What She Like. There isn't much information available about the upcoming album at the time of writing this article.Exploring Lil Baby's WHAM and DominiqueOn January 3, 2025, Lil Baby released his fourth album, titled WHAM (an acronym for Who Hard As Me). That same month, he gave an interview to Complex, where he revealed that he began working on WHAM in September 2023. He said that half of the project was recorded in Miami and the other half in Atlanta.WHAM, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, saw Young Thug make his return to the rap scene for the first time since his release from prison on the track Dum, Dumb and Dumber, which also featured Future. Other artists featured on WHAM included GloRilla and Travis Scott.In the Complex interview, Lil Baby teased Dominique, the follow-up to WHAM, which he said would focus on his &quot;more emotional and more vulnerable side.&quot; He added that Dominique would have &quot;more of a grown sound,&quot; continuing:&quot;Just more heartfelt and more direct with talking about certain subjects. I just was damn near warming up again [on WHAM], and Dominique is more strategic. Dominique is more of a grown sound. Lil Baby is something I created. But I kind of grew out of that stage. &quot;WHAM is [a persona] I created, and Dominique is [a persona] I created. WHAM is in the middle of Lil Baby and Dominique. So Dominique going to be like the more 30-year-old me.&quot;Furthermore, he said WHAM and Dominique were &quot;two different albums, but something like a double album,&quot; adding that he didn't release both as a double album because he didn't like &quot;double discs.&quot; Initially scheduled for release in February, Dominique was eventually pushed back indefinitely. In March, the rapper gave an update about his self-titled project, hinting at a May release. However, Dominique has not been released as of this article, and the rapper has yet to provide an update on a potential release date.In other news, Lil Baby is currently on his &quot;WHAM World Tour&quot; with BigXThaPlug, NLE Choppa, and Loe Shimmy. The rapper finished the North American leg in Los Angeles on July 1. The tour will pick up again in Europe, with the first show in Berlin on September 12.