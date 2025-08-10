“A walking paid promo”: Netizens react to LeBron James hyping up Gunna’s latest album 'The Last Wun'

LeBron James has promoted Gunna's new album, The Last Wun. He posted a tweet on Saturday, hyping up the album and urging everyone not to miss it.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, released The Last Wun on Friday, August 8, 2025. It is his sixth studio album and follows his 2024 album, One of Wun. It features 25 songs and is released by the label, YSL (Young Stoner Life).

Lauding the album, NBA legend LeBron James shared a post on his X account on Saturday, writing:

"WUNNA!!!! Man o man! You don’t miss. The Last Wun”

LeBron James @KingJames WUNNA!!!! Man o man! You don’t miss 🫡 @1GunnaGunna 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 “The Last Wun”

Fans online have reacted to this, as one X user wrote:

"Lebron is a walking paid promo"

Durantfan23 @xDurantFan23 @Kurrco Lebron is a walking paid promo

Another user wrote:

Mish @A1Mish @Kurrco how much you wanna bet he didn’t listen to a single song

Another commented:

Hippie Bul @AMPMSose @KingJames @1GunnaGunna First Drake now Thug , LeBron don’t hold no loyalty 😂😂😂😂😂

Many fans referenced Drake, while some agreed with LeBron James about Gunna's album, as one user wrote,

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @KingJames @1GunnaGunna He really don’t miss😭😭😭 Just like how you don’t miss… matter fact What did I miss?… get it cuz Drake tried dropping a diss on us but it flopped because if you come at the King you best not MISS. Your haters are still waiting for you to miss but everyone of your shots on and

Another commented,

Chief @chiefflips @Kurrco bron fw everybody music except for drake 😭

Another tweeted:

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrld @KingJames @1GunnaGunna You couldn’t do this for drake though could you bronze? You’re so fake

The Drake references come after LeBron James was seen attending Kendrick Lamar's concert amidst the beef between the two rappers. Drizzy also released a song named What Did I Miss? on July 5, 2025, where he appeared to diss James and the artists who turned their backs on him and supported K-Dot.

More about Gunna's new album, The Last Wun

Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 (image Source: Getty)

This is set to be the rapper's last album with the label YSL amidst their controversy. It is his second album after his release from jail in 2022, after he and other YSL members were arrested. YSL was charged with being a gang, allegedly taking part in numerous crimes instead of being a music label.

Gunna was released from jail in 2022, and many have accused him of cooperating with the authorities, leading to his early release. Meanwhile, YSL boss Young Thug and other members stayed in prison for longer.

Hence, as per Rolling Stone, Sergio Giavanni Kitchens is parting ways with the label, and The Last Wun is his last album under them.

Kitchens also spoke to iHeartRadio about his new album, sharing the meaning of the title, in an interview published on August 8. He said:

"I am the one, as you know, from One of Wun to Wunna. Basically, I feel like I'm the last one standing, and I know I'm the last one here. That's why you got the stone sculpture, because I feel like stones last forever."

He said that the album highlights his growth as a person, adding:

"Me living life itself and wanting to show the growth is what inspired me to put this album together. I'm excited for my fans to hear every song on the album. It's a great body of work."

The Last Wun features numerous artists across its 25 tracks, including the likes of Burna Boy, WizKid, Asake, Offset, and Omar Grand. Kitchens also thanked his collaborators while speaking to iHeartRadio, adding:

"Shout out to everybody who helped me put this album together, man. I'm excited for my fans to get every single song."

Gunna, notably, also features in Way It Is with Justin Bieber earlier this year in the latter's album, Swag, which was released on July 11, 2025.

