"I literally hate him"- 7 times Young Thug spoke about Gunna in the allegedly leaked jail calls 

Atlanta rapper Young Thug recently faced controversy after his alleged prison phone calls leaked on social media, sparking online discussion. In the leaked calls, a voice believed to be Young Thug can be heard making various comments about fellow YSL rapper Gunna.This included claims that Thug helped Gunna secure his No. 1 album by paying for streams. In another alleged phone call, Thug expressed his hatred for Gunna. As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for leaking the calls.For those unfamiliar, Gunna was signed to Thug's Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records, and they were frequent collaborators and close friends. However, their friendly relationship appears to have broken down after they were arrested on RICO charges along with other YSL affiliates in early 2022.In December 2022, Gunna accepted an Alford plea deal, which sparked debates about whether the rapper was snitching on Thug and other YSL affiliates, despite Gunna's repeated denials. Thug has also hinted at Gunna allegedly snitching on him through various social media posts and songs.Exploring Young Thug's alleged leaked calls regarding GunnaYoung Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 01, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images for BET)On April 29, 2025, various recordings of Young Thug's alleged prison phone calls with Mariah the Scientist, 21 Savage, and other rappers were leaked online. From hating Gunna to wanting to release his album on the same day as Gunna's, here's a list of seven instances where Young Thug mentioned Gunna in the leaked calls.1) &quot;I literally hate him&quot;In one alleged phone conversation, a voice presumed to be Young Thug is heard telling the other person that he hated Gunna.“I literally don’t hate nobody in the entire world but him. I literally hate him… But business is business...,” Thug allegedly said.Young Thug has rarely spoken publicly about his relationship with Gunna since his release from prison in October 2024. For the uninformed, the rapper accepted a plea deal at the end of the YSL RICO trial, which included 15 years of probation. In his April 2025 interview with GQ Magazine, Thug admitted he was unsure where he and Gunna stood in terms of their friendship, saying:“I know everybody wonders [what our relationship is like now]. I don’t know,” he said.2) &quot;I paid for you to have a No. 1 album&quot;In another alleged phone call, Young Thug claimed that he paid $50,000 for streams to ensure that Gunna's DS4EVER topped the Billboard 200 charts in 2022. Thug also allegedly said that Gunna was unaware of the payment, suggesting that Gunna would never have achieved the feat without him.“The No. 1 album you just had right now, I paid for you to have a No. 1 album. You didn’t honestly earn a No. 1 album over The Weeknd,” Thug said.Akademiks TV @AkademiksTVLINKYoung Thug says he spent $50K on fake streams on Gunna’s ‘DS4EVER’ for it to debut at #1 over The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’Gunna's album charted higher than The Weeknd's Dawn FM, which was released at the same time and reached the No. 2 spot. According to Billboard, DS4EVER was Gunna's second LP to debut at No. 1.3) Young Thug explained why he couldn't side with GunnaIn a leaked phone call with 21 Savage, a voice presumed to be Young Thug is heard telling Savage that he couldn't support Gunna since all his allies, including Savage, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and Future, have already cut ties with Gunna over the snitching allegations.“Imagine y’all n***as already cut ties with a n***a and then I come and be on the n***a side…” Thug allegedly said.In a December 2024 interview with Charlamagne tha God for his Out of Context series, Lil Baby confirmed that he and Gunna had a falling out, saying, &quot;We ain't got no relationship.&quot; Meanwhile, many fans believed that Future dissed Gunna in the 2024 song Allure, where he rapped:&quot;I’m just a street n***a, just rappin’, my day ones went fed (Pluto)/You took a plea on my slime, won't be surprised you ended up dead (Slatt).&quot;Future, Drake and Gunna attend The Future: A Gentlemans Club at a private location on November 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)However, Future has not confirmed this as of the time of writing. Similarly, 21 Savage apparently dissed Gunna in his 2024 song letter to my brudda, rapping:“Once you cross that line, it ain’t no trying to fix it/ You want me to forgive you, let’s be realistic/I can’t kick it with your kind like I tore my meniscus/ How you go from co-defendant to a f***ing witness?”4) &quot;He gave the jurors the agreement that it’s [YSL] a gang&quot;In another leaked snippet, Young Thug seemingly explained why he can never reconcile with Gunna in the aftermath of the YSL RICO trial. The rapper accused Gunna of lying during the trial, seemingly referencing his Alford plea deal and statement.&quot;He gave the jurors the agreement that it’s [YSL] a gang…You just made it a muthaf**kin’ RICO a case… And you lying… you don’t know nobody on that muthaf**kin’ case but me and Duke...&quot; Thug allegedly said.Gunna attends Cymbiotika Wellness Bar Grand Opening Event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on August 30, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Cymbiotika)Gunna accepted an Alford plea deal in December 2022. At that time, the prosecution read aloud the rapper's statement where he admitted that YSL was “a music label and a gang,” and he had “personal knowledge that members or associates of YSL have committed crimes and in furtherance of the gang.”“YSL as a gang must end,” Gunna's statement read.5) “I felt like it’s really over for your rap career”In another alleged leaked call with 21 Savage, a voice presumed to be Young Thug is heard discussing how Gunna's rap career might look after his plea deal and accusations of snitching. Thug claimed that it seemed like Gunna's career could be over, with Savage agreeing and adding, &quot;You hold his career in your hands.&quot;“I felt like it’s really over for your rap career. The album you put out might go No. 1, but that's it after this,&quot; Thug said.Gunna has released three albums since his release from prison: A Gift &amp; a Curse (2023), One of Wun (2024), and The Last Wun (2025).6) “I’m tryna drop an album the same day Gunna drop”A voice presumed to be Young Thug is heard telling 21 Savage that he wanted to release his album at the same time Gunna released his. The voice (allegedly Thug) is referring to his 2023 album, Business is Business, and Gunna's 2023 album, A Gift &amp; a Curse.“I’m tryna drop an album the same day Gunna drop. I’m really tryna f**k ni**a whole sh*t up,” Thug is heard saying.However, Thug and Gunna did not release their albums on the same day. While A Gift &amp; a Curse was released on June 16, Business is Business dropped a week later on June 23.@Sleepy @Sleeepy_zzzzzLINKGunna - a Gift &amp; a Curse: ~1050 million streamsYoung Thug - BUSINESS IS BUSINESS: ~280 million streamsGunna almost 4x the amount of streams Thug got. Both were released within a week of each other7) &quot;He don’t deserve nothing&quot;In another leaked snippet, a voice (allegedly Young Thug) claimed that Gunna didn't deserve women or money after allegedly snitching on him during the YSL RICO trial.&quot;I wish he don’t never get no pu**y no more... He don’t never get another dollar in the world. He don’t deserve nothing… Ni**a did that sh*t to get out for a h*,&quot; he said.The alleged phone calls are not the only leaked recordings involving Young Thug that have caused chaos in the Atlanta rap scene. The YSL rapper faced serious accusations of snitching after he seemingly mentioned Peewee Roscoe's name in a two-hour police interrogation video that resurfaced online on August 27, 2025.