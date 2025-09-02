“BE CAREFUL NOW!”: 50 Cent seemingly takes a dig at Young Thug’s viral snitching controversy

50 Cent has once again stirred conversation online after appearing to weigh in on Young Thug’s ongoing legal troubles and the viral “snitching” debate surrounding the YSL camp.On Sunday, September 1, 2025, the rapper shared a cryptic Instagram post that many perceived as a veiled dig at the Atlanta star and his current predicament. The video showed a man dancing smoothly in the rain, with the caption:“This how you gotta move in the streets now because these telling. BE CAREFUL NOW!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post quickly gained traction, as fans linked it to the ongoing allegations of cooperation and testimony in YSL's racketeering case. The timing of 50 Cent's post also aligned with the release of interrogation videos and jailhouse recordings of Young Thug, which have fueled new tensions within YSL affiliates.One of the leaked recordings was a two-hour police interview tied to the 2015 shooting involving Lil Wayne's tour bus, in which Thug mentioned YSL member Peewee Roscoe.Inside the YSL RICO case against Young ThugThe YSL RICO trial, one of the most high-profile criminal trials in Georgia, came to an end in December 2024 after almost two years. The case revolved around the indictment of rapper Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) and 27 others under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act of Georgia.Prosecutors alleged that YSL, co-founded by Williams, was a violent street gang affiliated with the Bloods and involved in various criminal activities, including murder, armed robbery, and smuggling. In October 2024, Williams was found guilty of conspiracy to violate RICO, involvement in criminal street gang activity, and drug and gun offenses.Trenches and City Updates @TrenchesAndCityLINKQuamarvious Nichols, one of Young Thug's co-defendants in the YSL case, pleads guilty to a RICO charge. As part of his plea deal, all other charges against him, including murder, have been dismissed. Quamarvious Nichols is sentenced to 20 years, serving 7 in prison.He was sentenced to 40 years, with the initial five years to be served in prison and the following 15 years on probation. As part of his plea deal, other charges, including murder and racketeering, were dismissed.The other defendants were then put on trial. Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti) was acquitted of all charges, and Shannon Stillwell was found guilty only of gun possession. Some of the delays and controversies that characterized this trial include the stabbing of the defendant Shannon Stillwell in prison and concerns over juror safety.How Young Thug’s case continues to evolveGunna Drip or Drown 2 &quot;A Listening Experience&quot; (Image via Getty)Despite the official conclusion of the YSL RICO trial in December 2024, the case still made news in 2025. In April, prosecutors tried to revoke Young Thug's probation after he reposted a viral Instagram video that seemingly referenced a district attorney investigator. However, a Fulton County judge turned down the request, deciding that the posting did not constitute a violation of probation.In July 2025, Thug's legal team petitioned the court to amend his sentence, aiming to trim down his jail term on the basis of his plea agreement and his time served to date.In a separate but related update, YSL associate Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland, who was earlier revealed as a cooperating witness in the case, was hospitalized following a serious dirt bike accident in August 2025. Although his injuries were the subject of online speculation, his team later confirmed that he was doing better following the crash.Stay tuned for more updates.