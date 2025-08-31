  • home icon
  • “Watching the fall of Atlanta in real time” - Netizens react to Lil Baby allegedly dissing Gunna and Offset in preview for "The Leak$" 

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 31, 2025 07:57 GMT
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 - Source: Getty
Lil Baby at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 (Image via Getty)

Lil Baby has allegedly dissed Gunna and Offset in a preview of his upcoming song Otha Boy. This track is likely to be part of his new album, reportedly titled The Leak$.

A preview from one of his songs was leaked online on Saturday, August 30, 2025. It was a 1 minute 42 minutes long preview, uploaded on @lilbabythegreat on X. While the rapper didn't specific any name, he seemingly dissed Offset and Gunna, as the lyrics read:

"Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / [...] Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope a n**** do they push-ups."
According to HotNewHipHop, Lil Baby' alleged diss against Offset stemmed from his close relationship with Gunna.

Fans online reacted to the preview, with one X user commenting:

"We’re watching the fall of Atlanta in real time. Like their run in rap might be over"
Netizens shared mixed reactions for the rapper's music, as one tweeted:

More about Lil Baby's beef with Gunna and Offset

Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Gunna at Birthday Bash 2018 (Image via Getty)
As reported by HotNewHipHop, the beef between these rappers stems from the YSL's RICO case in 2022. Many YSL members, including Gunna and the label's chief Young Thug, were arrested and faced mulitple charges. They were charged with allegedly breaching the RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act).

However, Gunna signed a plea deal with the authorities and was released in 2022. Many rappers and fans accused him of collaborating with the officials. This led to many artists taking sides, and Baby was the one on Thug's side.

During a conversation with Charlamagne tha God on his Out of Context interview series, released on December 19, 2024, Lil Baby spoke about his relationship with Gunna. He said:

“We ain’t got no relationship."
When asked about some fans saying that he couldn't make music without Gunna, the rapper responded:

“The internet will say anything. You know how many hits I got? So, that don’t even make sense.”

Charlamagne then asked:

“I know Thug says what Wham! says goes, but Thug says, ‘Hey, I’mma get in the studio, I’m gonna make some music with Gunna, Baby I want you to participate.’ Would you?”
The artist answered:

“I don’t see that happening. Nah, I’m just saying, like, ‘I want you to participate.’ I don’t know what nobody else will do. But as far as me, know what I’m saying?”
A snippet from BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater. (Image via Getty)
Baby and Gunna have worked together a lot in the past, creating several songs. In December 2023, during his performance, Lil Baby asked his DJ to shut down their track, Drip Too Hard, saying:

“F**k the rats, turn this sh*t off.”

That was also part of the reason how this feud reportedly started. However, the rapper said in the aforementioned interview that it was just created by the internet. He added:

“I talk about rats in every song I had since I started rappin’.”

