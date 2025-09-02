"Better stop playin w king slime": DJ Akademiks reacts to Mariah the Scientist's viral response to fan calling Young Thug a rat

Podcaster and YouTuber DJ Akademiks recently shared his reaction to American rapper Young Thug being called a “rat.” On Monday, September 1, 2025, the media personality shared a video on his official Instagram account featuring a clip from Mariah the Scientist’s concert.“These fans better stop playin w king slime,” DJ Akademiks captioned the post.The video showed a concertgoer trying to troll Young Thug and disrupting his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, while she performed on stage. In the clip, the fan is seen holding up his phone in the direction of the artist with the text:“Tell thug he's a 🐀.”The clip, shared by DJ Akademiks, also captured the reaction of Mariah the Scientist. While the fan turned his phone screen towards her, the 27-year-old artist was seen handling the situation with a thumbs-up sign. Meanwhile, after Thug’s girlfriend quipped back, the troller excitedly copied her response. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhy is Young Thug facing criticism?According to HotNewHipHop, the 34-year-old musician is getting heavily trolled after an audio clip of his alleged interaction with police during an interrogation went viral. The clip, per the outlet, seemingly captured Young Thug name-dropping Peewee Roscoe and several other people.The issue caused many to accuse Young Thug of snitching. The Go Crazy rapper, per HotNewHipHop, has been beefing with Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas, rapper Ralo, and more, after the alleged release of his leaked conversations.According to Complex, the clip that went viral was an unverified leaked audio of Thug apparently. The leaked conversation was allegedly recorded during the YSL RICO trial and seemingly captured the rapper talking about his associates or former associates, including Peewee Roscoe. The latter was accused of shooting at rapper Lil Wayne’s tour bus in 2015.Young Thug has also been trying to clarify the situation through tweets. In an X post, on August 27, which appears to be now-deleted, he wrote:“They didn’t play my interrogation video in court cause I helped my brada #Ratwhere?&quot; Jeffery And Mariah the Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game (Image via Getty)He has reportedly received support from Peewee Roscoe, Mariah the Scientist, and Lil Baby through the ordeal. Meanwhile, the Atlanta rapper was acquitted last year after being in jail since May 2022. According to Complex, Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, received a complicated ruling of not having to serve any more time in prison, but being on extremely tight probation restrictions for the next 15 years.Per Complex, the rapper is expected to get some of his items, which were seized in his racketeering case. This comes after a Fulton County judge dismissed a civil forfeiture, which was tied to the YSL RICO trial. He could get back $150,000 in cash, jewelry, and multiple luxury cars, including a Corvette, Lamborghini, Porsche 911, and several other Mercedes-Benz vehicles.For the unversed, Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist began dating in 2021. Per Complex, the pair collaborated on the 2021 song Walked In. Mariah has also shown her support for Thug throughout his YSL racketeering trial.