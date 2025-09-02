"Young thug got everyone poking out their whiskers" - Internet reacts to viral video of woman urging Lil Durk to snitch to get out of jail 

A video of an unidentified woman urging rapper Lil Durk to snitch so he could secure his release from prison recently went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, Durk was arrested on alleged &quot;Murder-For-Hire&quot; charges in October 2024. Federal prosecutors claimed that the Chicago rapper planned a hit on rapper Quando Rando in 2022. The subsequent shootout resulted in the death of Rando's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.On September 1, 2025, X account @mymixtapez posted a video of an unknown young woman advocating for Durk to snitch on other alleged perpetrators to guarantee his prison release.&quot;When Durk come home and they say he snitched? Look, I don't give a f**k, let that man out that motherf**king cell. Tell on any motherf**king body you need to, for real. Cos at this point, we don't even give a f**k no more. That snitching s**t, we don't give a f**k no more. The video of the woman urging Lil Durk to snitch has garnered over 338K views at the time of writing this article, and has left netizens with mixed feelings. One user wondered if the video was prompted by Young Thug's recent snitching controversy, writing:
"Young thug got everyone poking out their whiskers."
Several netizens pointed out that the case against Lil Durk seemed strong, claiming that he couldn't get out even if he snitched.
"He can't snitch to get out even if he wanted too in this case unfortunately"
"What's he gonna do snitch on himself? He was caught on wire yapping" "Tf he gone snitch on ??? Everything gone lead right back to him 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
"If he do snitch he still ain't getting out and still going be fined in that cell for a long time"
Meanwhile, others claimed that Lil Durk would never snitch as he had previously expressed his disdain for snitches and rats.
"You know Lil Durk not gon snitch: the man said he hates rats 🐀"
"He is not snitching for yall lol his dad ain't snitch on Larry Hoover"
"Durk won't tell his father went down because of a snitch he already explained it"
"Unfortunately lil durk won't do that, last man on earth i don't think he will snitch."
Lil Durk was denied bail in June The rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, had offered &quot;$4.5 million and 24-hour home detention with electronic monitoring and private security&quot; as part of his bail proposal in June 2025.However, Judge Michael Fitzgerald denied bail, stating that the possibility of the rapper receiving a life sentence if convicted “would make any innocent defendant consider flight as the rational alternative.” In his five-page order, the judge also mentioned Durk's alleged attempt to flee the country before his arrest, writing:&quot;The court accepts that defendant has business and spiritual reasons to travel to the Middle East. There is no evidence that he intended to do so that day for any reason apart from the murder and resulting arrests of the codefendants.&quot;For the uninitiated, the authorities arrested Lil Durk at a Miami airport days after apprehending his alleged OTF affiliates, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Kavon London Grant, David Brian Lindsey, Asa Houston, and Keith Jones. The rapper had reportedly booked three international flights to Switzerland, Dubai, and Italy departing on October 24, the day of his arrest.
While he was in Ft. Lauderdale, he initially booked flights to Dubai and Switzerland but didn't board either. By 6:40 p.m., the FBI learned he'd instead arranged a private jet to Italy, scheduled to depart at 9 p.m. He was arrested on his way to the Miami airport.
Following his bail denial, his attorneys stated that they were "confident that the truth will come to light" at the trial, as reported by Rolling Stone. Durk Banks is innocent of these allegations and will be fully exonerated.”In the news, Lil Durk pleaded not guilty to the &quot;Murder-For-Hire&quot; charges. Prosecutors claimed Durk planned the alleged hit on Rando as a revenge scheme for the death of his friend King Von (who died in a shootout in 2020), believing that Rando was involved in Von's death. Lil Durk's trial is scheduled for October 14, 2025.