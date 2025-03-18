"The world is slowly forgetting about Durk" — Internet reacts to Rick Ross questioning how many artists screamed “Free Lil Durk” at Rolling Loud

Rick Ross recently took to his Instagram page with a message for "young hustlers" about working hard to stay out of trouble. In the same message, he also spoke about Lil Durk's recent legal woes by asking how many people called for his freedom during the Rolling Loud California music festival in Inglewood on March 15 and 16. For the unversed, Lil Durk was arrested in October 2024 for an alleged murder-for-hire plot in connection with the death of rapper Quando Rando's cousin, Lul Pab, after a shooting incident in 2022.

On March 17, 2025, Rick Ross uploaded a video on his Instagram page urging people to work in manual labor like roofing, marbling, and construction to earn money legally, dubbing it a "multiple million dollar game."

Rick Ross seemingly brought up Lil Durk to prove that people would forget you if you ended up in prison.

"For y'all young hustlers, y'all got to learn how to do roofing. Y'all got to learn how to lay marble floors. You got to learn how to do the plumbing. This is a multiple million dollar game, multiple million dollar game. I'm walking up on these real estate sites, I see very few brothers that's on the roofs, that's doing the plumbing, that's doing the drywall, that's doing the electricity. It's a lot of money in that. Once again, how many people said 'Free Lil Durk' at Rolling Loud? Exactly," Rick Ross said.

Rick Ross' new Instagram video resonated with several netizens, with one user seemingly echoing the Maybach Music mogul's message about the world "slowly forgetting" about Durk.

"The world is slowly forgetting about Durk this what happens when you get locked up."

Several netizens co-signed Rick Ross' video, explaining that the rapper seemingly meant to say there were more avenues to explore other than rap.

"Yall gotta understand what he's saying. He's saying that at the end of the day, nobody's gonna come and save you or support you in your lowest moments ain't none of them dudes support or said free Lil Durk at one of the biggest rap shows in the country. So please overstand rap ain't always the best game for n***as; there's a lot of other games to get on in, like real estate, finance, architecture, tech. Understand what he's saying - this rap shit ain't for everybody," one user commented.

"He has a point," another person added.

"All I hear is facts . He speaking the truth," someone else tweeted.

However, others claimed Rick Ross's message had no meaning as the two did not co-relate with each other. Some users also criticized Rick Ross for expecting people to call for Durk's freedom after he was accused of murder-for-hire.

"I f**k with Ross but these two messages had nothing to do with the each other," one person tweeted.

"Man is facing some serious charges and u expect peeps to chant free smurk?" another person questioned.

"I’m failing to see the correlation between saying free Durk and black people working of Roofs and plumbing….somebody tell me what the f**k am I missing here???" someone esle commented.

Exploring Lil Durk's arrest following Rick Ross's recent comments

In October 2024, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charges, with authorities claiming he orchestrated the shootout targeting Quando Rando in 2022 that resulted in the death of Rando's cousin, Lul Pab.

Authorities also claimed that the attempt at Rando's life was an alleged revenge for the murder of King Von, who died in a shooting incident involving Rando's associate, Lul Timm, in 2020.

Along with Durk, five other associates from the rapper's Only The Family (OTF) crew were arrested in connection with the 2022 shootout. In February 2025, the rapper also faced a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of the victim, Lul Pab, whose real name is Saviay’a Robinson.

According to a statement to AllHipHop at the time, the family's attorney, Warren Postman, said:

“The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community. We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time.”

According to Variety, the trial is tentatively set for October 2025, with the rapper facing life in prison for his charges. While the rapper pled not guilty, he has not been released on bail, with Judge Patricia Donahue dubbing him a threat to the "safety of the community" during a ruling in December 2024.

In other news, DJ Akademiks recently revealed that Lil Durk will release new music from prison. He made this claim when he appeared at Adin Ross' Brand Risk 005 boxing event on March 15, where he was asked for an update about upcoming music.

"Drake's coming soon, Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail," he replied.

Following this, Lil Durk took to his Instagram page to announce the date for his upcoming album, Deep Thoughts, scheduled for release on March 28.

