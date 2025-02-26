Lul Pab's mother sues Lil Durk in wrongful death lawsuit amid murder-for-hire allegations

According to the Chicago Sun Times' report dated February 25, 2025, Chicago rapper Lil Durk was sued by rival rapper Quando Rondo's cousin's mother in a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this month. Her son Saviay'a Robinson, also known as Lul Pab, passed away in a Los Angeles shooting in August 2022.

According to HipHopDX, Quando Rondo and his cousin were victims of gun violence in August 2022. At the time, Quando Rondo was allegedly the target, but his cousin was fatally shot. In October 2024, Lil Durk was arrested, along with five others, under the suspicion of being the mastermind of the shooting. Lil Durk is currently in prison awaiting trial.

According to the media outlet's report, Lul Pab's mother claimed in the lawsuit that the rapper, along with his record label, Only the Family (OTF), an unnamed business manager, and a related company were involved in the murder of her son.

Her attorney, Warren Postman, gave a statement to the Chicago Sun Times on February 25. Postman said:

"The untimely death of Mr. Robinson stunned his community and his family. We have filed this suit in an attempt to make those culpable take responsibility and support his family in these difficult circumstances."

More details on the murder-for-hire allegations against Lil Durk

According to XXL Magazine's report, authorities believed Lil Durk allegedly paid five men to kill Quando Rondo in order to avenge rapper King Von, who was reportedly fatally shot by an associate of Quando.

As per the media outlet, on October 24, Kavon Grant, Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, and Asa Houston, the five men who were allegedly involved in the shooting, were arrested along with the Chicago rapper. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

According to HipHopDX's report dated October 28, 2024, while promoting his new single, Life Goes On, rapper Quando Rondo made an Instagram post about forgiveness. The now-deleted post did not address Lil Durk or his arrest directly.

However, it seemingly referred to the 2022 shooting, as the rapper said it was time to leave the "street sh*t" behind. He wrote:

"We didn’t get into this music industry to make it just to stay caught up in street sh*t. We all have families and communities counting on us. It’s time to leave all that behind. We’ve already lost so much, and it’s heavy on my heart to forgive anyone I had issues with in the past. It’s all love from me. Praying for everyone."

In November 2024, Variety reported Lil Durk faced two additional charges along with murder-for-hire. The charges were one count of conspiracy and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms. If proven guilty, the rapper is expected to serve life in prison.

According to BallerAlert's report, the Chicago rapper's trial date was pushed back from January 7, 2025, to October 14, 2025. He now resides in prison in Los Angeles awaiting trial.

For the unversed, Lil Durk is a Grammy-winning rapper. He won his first Grammy Award in 2024 for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his single All My Life featuring J. Cole.

