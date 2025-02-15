Tekashi 6ix9ine and King Von's feud explored amid the latter's fake coffin delivery prank

Tekashi 6ix9ine received a fake coffin painted with the name of his nemesis, King Von. According to TMZ, the coffin was left at his mansion by two unknown men on February 13. At the time, the rapper was in Miami at a recording studio. The black coffin had RIP King Von and RIP OBlock written on it, as per Tekashi's brother, who was at the residence.

Ad

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and Bomb Squad officers were called to inspect the coffin, which had been left along with a bouquet and a pet box. Inside it, only sanitizer was found.

According to XXL magazine, the feud between the two rappers began in 2020 when King Von criticized Tekashi for visiting Chicago's O'Block. In this Parkway Gardens affordable housing complex, rapper Lil Durk's cousin Nuski was murdered in 2014. Tekashi visited the location with flowers, seemingly to mock Lil Durk.

Ad

King Von was shot dead in 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Rapper Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks was arrested for the shooting, but in 2023, the charges against him were dropped.

Tekashi later shared his statement about the prank with TMZ, stating that he wanted to keep the black coffin, but it was confiscated by the police. He said:

"I'm pretty sad. I wanted to keep the King Von coffin and put it in my room, but the police had to confiscate it. I wanted to sleep in the coffin to feel what it was like to be King Von for a day."

Ad

Tekashi 6ix9ine and King Von's feud explored

G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA - Image via Getty

According to HotNewHipHop, in 2020, Tekashi 6ix9ine dissed multiple rappers on Instagram, including Future, Meek Mill, Gucci Mane, Trippie Redd, G-Herbo, and Lil Durk, after being released early from prison for his involvement in the Nine Trey Trial.

Ad

The media outlet reported that after none of the rappers responded to him, Tekashi targeted Lil Durk. To seemingly troll the rapper, he visited O'Block in August 2020, where Durk's cousin, Nuski, was murdered by gun violence in 2014.

Ad

King Von responded by going on Instagram Live, where he criticized the rapper. He brought up how the action was not funny or cool. King Von also mentioned how Tekashi reduced his prison sentence by snitching on his former associates. He said:

"That sh*t with 6ix9ine, that sh*t ain't cool. They got this man running around and it's funny and sh*t, That sh*t ain't funny, gang. ’Cause it's like this, I don't know the n**ga, gang. I don't give no f*ck about the n**ga 6ix9ine. I don't know him. But he told on all type of people, gang and get people locked up and sh*t."

Ad

According to HotNewHipHop's report, after King Von's passing, 6ix9ine wrote multiple Instagram comments dissing the rapper. Under DJ Akademiks' post, he wrote:

"King Von is burning in hell and I'm here for it."

Tekashi 6ix9ine's last EP, BLACKBALLED, was released in 2023, and his latest single, Papita Frita, was released in October 2024. The 28-year-old rapper is reportedly working on a Mexican album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback