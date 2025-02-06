“Yall still wouldn’t believe it” — Netizens react as Meek Mill shares what he witnessed while living in the same building as Wendy Williams in 2023

TMZ reporter Harvey Levin recently interviewed Wendy Williams for the documentary Saving Wendy, which is set to stream on Tubi from February 12. Rapper Meek Mill saw the interview clip and took to X to share that he used to live in the same building as Wendy Williams in 2023. He also shared a picture of her, saying she appeared to be in a daze.

"This been going on for a minute, I lived in the same building as her 2023 … I used to think to myself like, why is Wendy Williams sitting in the lobby iced out alone in a daze? and it don’t look right when she getting picked up on god!"

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wendy Williams was put under financial guardianship in 2022 when her bank, Wells Fargo, went to court and claimed the talk show host was allegedly mentally unwell and financially exploited.

Her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, ended in 2022. According to People, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is currently suing Lifetime and A&E Networks and the producers of the documentary on Williams, Where Is Wendy Williams?.

The documentary was released last year on Lifetime TV. Morrissey is suing the producers for allegedly exploiting Williams, not paying her enough, and forging her signature on the contract.

Meek Mill's tweet was reposted on Instagram by @theshaderoom, and netizens had mixed reactions to the rapper's statement.

What did Wendy Williams say about the ongoing lawsuit and her health?

In an episode of The Breakfast Club, which aired on January 16, Wendy Williams told host Charlamagne tha God that her New York wellness facility is like a prison, and she feels like she's stuck with people who aren't well. She also denied being cognitively impaired. She said:

"I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s, and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor."

On the latest The Breakfast Club episode aired on February 5, Williams returned to let people know that her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has filed the lawsuit against A&E and Lifetime on her behalf, and she doesn't want to be a part of it. She said:

"I've been in this guardianship for this long amount of time, and now A&E, Lifetime, this lawsuit, please. I don't want that. I don't want a dime from that. I don't want any part of that."

In the same interview, she revealed that Lifetime is good to her, and she would love to work with them in the future. She said,

"They're good people to me, and I would love to do business with them again."

As per Page Six, Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, requested new medical exams after the talk show host denied having aphasia and frontotemporal dementia on The Breakfast Club on February 5.

