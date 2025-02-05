"Someone is seriously trying to silence her" — Netizens raise concern for Wendy Williams after judge prohibits her from speaking to the media

Wendy Williams' fight to end her guardianship took a new turn when a judge allowed her to visit her father in Miami for his birthday, as reported by TMZ on February 3, 2025.

This follows an emotional moment when Wendy spoke to reporters from the New York facility where she's been staying, asking her guardians to let her visit her father.

Wendy Williams' trip to Miami will come with conditions set by the judge, including a ban on speaking to the media, reportedly due to headlines about alleged mismanagement in her guardianship.

The judge's decision was not well-received by netizens, who expressed concern for Wendy as they shared their reactions below the comments section of an Instagram post of The Neighborhood Talk. A user was spotted addressing doubts about Wendy's condition as she wrote:

"Someone is seriously trying to silence her."

A user reacts

Among other responses, users stated that Wendy has her rights with a few others criticizing the fact that Wendy was being kept in a facility and she was not able to be with her family. Another individual was spotted asking for help for Wendy alongside a person saying that the Free Wendy campaign needs to be started as soon as possible.

Online reactions

Online reactions

Wendy Williams opened up about her condition at the facility in an interview earlier this year

The former broadcaster appeared on The Breakfast Club along with her niece Alex Finnie around two weeks ago, speaking up on how she was living inside the facility and was not able to access anything, including the internet. She claimed that her cats were taken away from her and had only $15 with her.

"They won't allow you to leave or have visitors. So you can't even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members. I don't know if I'm going to be able to see my dad on his 94th birthday. The day after that is not promised."

Wendy Williams said that she felt like she was being kept in a prison and someone was trying to control her. Alex Finnie also supported her aunt by saying that she has been sitting in a room every day and added:

"I went to New York in October to visit her. And the level of security and the level of questions that there were in terms of, 'Who am I? Why am I here? What's the purpose?' I mean, it was absolutely horrible."

Wendy Williams was admitted to the facility back in 2023, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter. Around two days after Wendy and Alex's interview went viral, Williams' attorney for guardianship Roberta Kaplan told TMZ that Wendy had frontal lobe dementia because of which the court declared that Wendy could not handle her legal and financial matters without any help.

While she has been allowed to visit her father in Miami for two days, Wendy Williams will be accompanied by private security and will continue staying in the facility after returning to New York City.

