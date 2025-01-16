"Diddy will go to prison for life": Wendy Williams opens up on her equation with incarcerated rapper, claims he is 'done'

Former American presenter and media personality Wendy Williams recently opened up about the imprisoned rapper Diddy. Williams said that she is positive that he will never be released from prison.

On Thursday morning, January 16, the former talk show host appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked her thoughts on the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs for sex trafficking and racketeering the previous year.

While talking about the rapper, Williams seemed to be predicting:

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day. You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done”

The interview came four months after Diddy was arrested. He has since entered a not-guilty plea to all counts against him. He was arrested on charges of prostitution, s*x trafficking, and racketeering. He is still being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after many bail pleas.

Wendy Williams candidly talks about Diddy and his current situation

Wendy Williams has known Diddy for a long time (Image via Getty Images)

In a candid interview on The Breakfast Club Thursday morning, with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God as regulars and Loren LoRosa as guest host, Wendy Williams shared her thoughts on Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing legal issues. The former talk show presenter didn't mince words when she offered her opinions on the most recent events surrounding the music mogul's contentious circumstances.

Williams claimed to know a lot about Diddy that the general public does not. Even if the repercussions are as dire as she anticipates, she said that it's about time he was held accountable for his alleged misconduct. Talking about the same, Wendy said:

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people 'Wendy you called it’... Including some people from my family who have said the same ... You know how I feel about that? It is about time."

Apart from talking about Diddy in the interview, she also expressed feeling “trapped” in a New York facility she called similar to “prison.” This is because she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia in 2023.

Apart from the recent interview, Wendy also opened up about Diddy in many situations in the past. A clip from a 2015 episode of The Wendy Williams Show reappeared as his legal issues worsened, in which Williams expressed worries about the rapper's reportedly controlling behavior toward his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. In the show, she said:

“My thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene.”

She continued:

“He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room’.”

Additionally, in a 2019 episode of her talk program of the same name, Williams referred to Combs getting into a fight. She said at the time:

“Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a– in front of the radio station. Fact! I finished my shift, round up my headphones, put my bag [on] my arm and I see everybody lined up at the window looking down on the sidewalk.”

She further described a "certain level of contempt for Puff" in her 2004 book The Wendy Williams Experience because of what Puff did. She further claimed that by being instrumental in her dismissal from her Hot 97 radio show, the music mogul "single-handedly tried to ruin her career."

