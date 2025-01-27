Disclaimer: This article has mentions of s*xual abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

DJ Akademiks, a Jamaican-American internet personality, streamer, and podcaster, has been accused of s*xually harassing another streamer, NourGxd.

On January 24, a netizen (@ninjah__2) posted live stream recordings on X in which DJ Akademiks can be heard asking the 15-year-old some inappropriate questions. Despite avoiding the questions, Akademiks repeatedly requested them.

Expand Tweet

After the thread went viral, the podcaster received backlash from netizens who questioned his intentions. NourGxd claimed Tory Lanez's alleged manager, WrittenByRay, was also present in the livestream.

The streamer also claimed that DJ Akademiks allegedly requested that he remove the livestream recordings. On January 26, NourGxd posted a screenshot on X showing that DJ Akademiks blocked him.

Streamer NourGxd states he is blocked. [Image via X/@NourGxd00]

A netizen (@TheIZA_420) thanked NourGxd for being brave and speaking up. They said:

"Don’t worry kid we’ll make sure he never talks to little kids this way again. Thank you for being brave you saved generations."

Expand Tweet

Netizens were alarmed by the allegations against Akademiks and urged NourGxd to take legal action against the podcaster.

"Your parents need to press charges. You shouldn't be dealing with this by yourself. You were verbally assaulted and harrassed by adults. You're a child and they put you thru mental anguish and psychological trauma. Don't let them get away with it," A netizen wrote.

"File a police report. You’re 15 bro and he shouldn’t have talked to you that way," Another netizen wrote.

"No grown adult should be joking with kids like that. That is NOT trolling, dont let anybody make light of that situation. That weirdo needs to be on a list," a netizen wrote.

A netizen brought up Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, claiming the diss track shows youngsters what the world is like. Popular streamer Cinna replied to the original tweet, praising NourGxd for standing up for himself.

"Him blocking you is the only good thing to come out of this. I legit hope you get the peace you deserve with this!" A netizen wrote.

"NOT LIKE US was helpful for young people to see what the world really like. In the wake of Akademiks being expose for having inappropriate convo with a 15 yr old show people who was saying why would a song like this be allowed, is to show ya kids to avoid weird behavior from adults!" A X user wrote.

"good on you for standing up for yourself and telling him to stop making those comments. Stay a good kid and keep on your grind Nour," Another user wrote.

What did DJ Akademiks allegedly do?

DJ Akademiks [Image via Instagram/@iamakademiks]

As per the Tribune, the 35-year-old internet personality asked NourGxd for his address in a livestream, and he told him he would send some strippers to his home. When the streamer replied he was only 15 years old, DJ Akademiks asked if he was scared of women.

Plaqueboymax, a member of the FaZe Clan, spoke up against DJ Akademiks.

YouTuber Scru Face Jean, who has over one million subscribers, contacted NourGxd and claimed they had a conversation about the incident. He said he would release the interview.

Later, the YouTuber tweeted that he was in contact with his legal guardians and that the live stream might be shelved since law enforcement would not allow it.

"So it’s lookin like I might not be able to drop this interview, I wanted to get his story out there but it has come to my attention that his guardians (and possibly law enforcement) need to be apart of this. I’m in the process of trying to talk to the guardian but if you don’t see it, that’s why."

Expand Tweet

DJ Akademiks is currently facing intense backlash on social media. According to AllHipHop's report, he responded in his recent livestream that he was supporting other streamers and had helped NourGxd financially and emotionally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback