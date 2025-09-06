“Worst comeback from jail we’ve ever seen”: Netizens react to Young Thug reportedly dissing Gunna in new leaked track ‘Closing Arguments’ 

Young Thug has taken digs at Gunna and some other rappers in his new track, Closing Arguments. The song was leaked, with the music video, on Friday, September 5.

Ad

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams II, has been accused of snitching during the YSL case of 2022. This comes after numerous audio clips of his interrogation and conversations in prison have surfaced. However, he has denied such claims.

Instead, in Closing Arguments, he takes digs at Gunna, rapping (h/t Hip Hop All Day):

“N***as real rats inside this motherf**ker, I did what I did to try my best to get my brother out the situation but don’t get it confused — ain’t no rat in me, kid, at all.”

Ad

Trending

In the song, Thug asserts that he hasn't snitched on anyone, adding:

"Don't get it confused ain't no rat in me at all, I'd rather die than tell […] big difference between me and y'all, you pointing saying he did the crime, I said he didn't."

Also Read: "85% of YALL BE Undercover rattin" - 6ix9ine calls out Young Thug, blaming him for ruining hip-hop

Ad

Fans online have reacted to the leaked song and music video, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"He made a whole song to tell us that he ain’t snitch as bad as someone else.. Yeah, this officially the worst comeback from jail we’ve ever seen."

hy @TheMindOfHY He made a whole song to tell us that he ain’t snitch as bad as someone else.. Yeah, this officially the worst comeback from jail we’ve ever seen.

Ad

Another wrote,

Can’tGoShawty @Roots74_ @HipHopAllDayy This n***a dropping heat to take the heat off him, maneeee watch ottt

Ad

Another commented,

6IXGOD 🦉 @_6ixx__ @HipHopAllDayy gunna was really the one writing all his songs tf is this??

Ad

Some fans were complimentary of the song as well, as one user tweeted:

Sire Goofy😇💞🛸 @sirgoofy28 @HipHopAllDayy Good f**king tunes Talk ur sh*t Thug

Ad

Another wrote,

神与她同在 @lostlouboutin @HipHopAllDayy This mf too hard tho 😭🔥🔥

Ad

Another commented,

J @mikejhines21 @HipHopAllDayy Was shaky in the beginning but it ended up being fire

Ad

Also Read: “Nothing but facts”: Netizens react as Young Thug reportedly disses Kendrick Lamar and praises Drake for changing lives in new audio

More about Young Thug snitching allegations after he accused Gunna of snitching

Young Thug and Gunna at BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

Many of the YSL label members were arrested in 2022 and faced criminal charges, including the violation of the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. Young Thug was the chief of YSL back then, and Gunna was close to him as well.

Ad

However, the latter signed a plea deal with the authorities and was released from prison in 2022. Gunna was accused of cooperating with the officers and snitching on Thug. He denied all allegations, stating:

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

Ad

Meanwhile, Thug stayed in prison, and in recent weeks, audio clips from his interrogation have been leaked on social media. In one of the clips, he is asked about who shot at Lil Wayne's bus, and he answered:

"They said Roscoe, but I don't wanna block out y'all's case by saying Roscoe ain't do that."

Fans and rappers alike accused Thug of snitching against Peewee Roscoe, while Thug denied these allegations. Roscoe, meanwhile, put out a video as well, backing Thug and saying that the rapper "kept it silent".

Ad

Also Read: “I helped my brada”: Young Thug addresses alleged interrogation audio of him snitching on Peewee Roscoe

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More