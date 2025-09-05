"85% of YALL BE Undercover rattin" - 6ix9ine calls out Young Thug, blaming him for ruining hip-hop 

Days after questioning why other rappers were silent on Young Thug's leaked interrogation video, rapper 6ix9ine recently took to Instagram to call out Thug once again.A screenshot of 6ix9ine's Instagram Story posted by @SaycheeseDGTL on September 4, 2025, shows that the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, shared a photo of Young Thug and wrote:&quot;This bottymon talking bout bashing him only gonna f*ck up the rap game. NEGGGGGA YOU THE REASON THE RAP GAME F*KED UP. 85% of YALL BE Undercover rattin.&quot;Additionally, Hernandez warned Gucci Mane against Thug, writing:&quot;Mane watch ott&quot; I said this 5 years ago AND YALL CALLED ME CRAZY. We holding your f*ggot a** accountable for the street code you always wanted to uphold. &quot;Mane watch ott&quot;.&quot;While the context in which the MALA rapper mentioned Gucci Mane in his Instagram Story targeting Young Thug is not explicitly mentioned, Hernandez's comments come days after Thug's comment on Gucci Mane in yet another leaked clip.According to HotNewHipHop's report dated September 1, 2025, in a clip of Young Thug's conversation with Mariah The Scientist shared by Hollywood Unlocked, Thug commented on Gucci Mane and Quality Control's CEO Pierre &quot;P&quot; Thomas. Thug said:&quot;P used to be signed to Gucci Mane. When Gucci Mane found out that s**it, he dropped the ni**a. 'Cause P used to try to rap. Guwop ended up going to jail. I guess he just goddamn turned soft, started f*cking with that ni**a.&quot;&quot;Why everybody so quiet?&quot;: 6ix9ine reacts to Young Thug's interrogation clip leakShortly before 6ix9ine blamed Young Thug for ruining hip-hop, the rapper reacted to the YSL rapper's leaked interrogation clip via his Instagram Stories on August 29, 2025.In the interrogation clip, a man speculated to be Young Thug is asked multiple questions concerning the crimes allegedly committed by his associates or former YSL associates. Answering the questions, Thug took the names of multiple artists, including Peewee Roscoe, the man blamed for shooting at Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015.The clip led to netizens dubbing Young Thug a &quot;snitch&quot; and Thug denying the allegations via a tweet questioning why the interrogation clip wasn't played at his trial, adding that he &quot;helped my brada.&quot; However, Thug's defence didn't affect 6ix9ine, who took to his Instagram Stories and questioned why his fellow rappers were silent on the matter.Tagging Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby, Hernandez asked:&quot;Why everybody so quiet? When all the songs coming out calling ya man Spider a rat?&quot;Asking where all the energy from the rap community was, Hernandez asked if his fellow artists were waiting for the interrogation clip situation to settle down, &quot;hoping and praying people forget?&quot;Expressing his discontent toward Young Thug at the beginning of his Instagram Stories, 6ix9ine said:&quot;The Young Thug situation, I stood quiet two days just watching it play out. Watching what excuses the people come up with. Every time a n***a come out, y'all move the goalposts further. Where's all the energy at? Why's everybody quiet?&quot;During his Instagram rant against Young Thug's snitching allegations, 6ix9ine indirectly referred to the 2019 instance of testifying against Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members in a federal firearms and racketeering case.Hernandez said that he &quot;wore my s*it&quot; from day one, hinting at how he has owned up to the same, unlike Thug, who is denying snitching allegations.