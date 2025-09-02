  • home icon
  • 6ix9ine wonders if Meek Mill will be performing his song 'We Ball' with Young Thug after calling the latter a "rat" in a post 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:21 GMT
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event - Source: Getty
(Image via Prince Williams/WireImage)

Days after blasting Young Thug over the leaked interrogation clips scandal, 6ix9ine took to Instagram on September 1, 2025, posing a question to "the HOOD PRESIDENT" Meek Mill.

In his Instagram Story, 6ix9ine posted a screenshot of Meek Mill's 2020 tweet calling him a "rat", and questioned if he would still be performing his 2017 track featuring Thug, called We Ball. 6ix9ine addressed Meek Mill, writing:

"Question since you always had an opinion"

One of the reasons that the MALA rapper targeted Meek Mill in his latest IG story is his amicable relationship with Young Thug, given that the two collaborated on a track in 2017. Additionally, Thug was also one of the guests at Meek's 32nd birthday party, which took place in 2019.

The tweet posted by 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, dates back to May 8, 2020, when Meek Mill wrote:

"I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim..... Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead... left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!"
At the time, Hernandez was quick to respond to Meek's tweet via Instagram Live, where he said:

"To try to s*it on a kid like me, to be like yo, f*ck that, he's a rat ... to be like yo, he ratted, to then a rat like me come home and still do more numbers than you? I would be mad too. If a rat came home and did more numbers than me, I would be mad too."
What did 6ix9ine say about Young Thug's interrogation clip controversy? Details explored as rapper targets Meek Mill in the process

In addition to targeting Meek Mill after Young Thug's interrogation clip leak, 6ix9ine also spoke out on the narrative of Thug being a snitch via an Instagram video. For the unversed, in the leaked interrogation clip, a man who is speculated to be Young Thug named multiple YSL members, including Peewee Roscoe, while answering questions concerning crimes allegedly committed by YSL associates.

Peewee Roscoe was accused of firing shots at Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015. In the interrogation video, Young Thug mentioned that while he doesn't know who shot at Lil Wayne's bus;

“They said Roscoe, but I don’t wanna block out y’all’s case by saying Roscoe ain’t do that."

According to Complex's report dated August 30, 2025, Hernandez expressed his discontent against Young Thug, saying:

"The Young Thug situation, I stood quiet two days just watching it play out. Watching what excuses the people come up with. Every time a n***a come out, y'all move the goalposts further. Where's all the energy at? Why's everybody quiet?"

Hernandez added that he had been loyal to his gang members, stating, "I wore my s*it from day one." Additionally, he questioned why rappers like Future, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage were quiet, asking:

"When all the songs coming out calling ya man Spider a rat?"

6ix9ine further wondered where the energy from the rap community was, asking if other artists were hoping for Young Thug's interrogation tapes controversy to blow over while "hoping and praying people forget?"

In other news, Meek Mill seemingly clapped back at 6ix9ine's comment on him concerning Young Thug by sharing an Instagram post addressing the issues with street ethics on September 1, 2025.

Meek announced that he'll be addressing why "the streets a 'FULL MYTH'" in his next interview.

Divya Singh Rana

