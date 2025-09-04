"Shut all that cap-ass sh*t up" - Young Thug allegedly calls out Lil Durk for not clearing a verse for his album

An alleged recording of Young Thug seemingly calling out Lil Durk for not clearing a verse for his album recently circulated on social media amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Thug's alleged leaked prison phone calls. For those uninformed, recordings of Young Thug's alleged calls from prison to his partner, Mariah the Scientist, and rappers like 21 Savage were leaked on social media on August 29, 2025. In the alleged leaked calls, a voice presumed to be Young Thug is heard making various remarks about Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. In one of the leaked snippets, posted to X by @Kurrco on September 3, 2025, the voice (allegedly Thug) claimed that Durk was acting &quot;different&quot; lately and taking several days to record verses for songs that Thug had sent to him. &quot;I done sent him a few songs... he just taking four, five days... that type of sh*t. Like, what you got goin' man? Like, a n**** done too much sh*t for you. Man, watch out n****,&quot; Thug claimed.Additionally, Young Thug alleged that Durk sent him a song for his last album but ultimately never cleared his verse, resulting in the song not being included in the tracklist.&quot;He sent a song for my last album and when it was time to clear the song, he didn't clear the long and the song didn't make the album...he didn't clear it, he didn't clear the song...Then he get on the internet, talking 'Thug this and that'. Man, shut all that cap-ass sh*t up.&quot;Young Thug and Lil Durk have previously collaborated on tracks such as Stay Down (also featuring 6lack) and Up The Side with Lil Baby. Durk is currently incarcerated on alleged &quot;Murder-For-Hire&quot; charges, and his trial will reportedly begin on October 14, 2025.Young Thug allegedly wanted Lil Baby and Lil Durk to &quot;respond&quot; to Gunna on his 2023 albumLil Baby, Young Thug, and Gunna performing at Birthday Bash 2018 (Image via Getty Images)While it is unclear which album Young Thug was referring to in the alleged leaked calls, there is a possibility that the album in question could be his 2023 album, Business Is Business. According to HotNewHipHop, Thug allegedly wanted Lil Durk and Lil Baby to respond to Gunna on his album, which he hoped to release on the same day as Gunna's A Gift &amp; a Curse. In June 2023, Young Thug's alleged prison phone calls to Lil Baby and Lil Durk were leaked online. In one recording, a voice presumed to be Thug can be heard telling Lil Baby:“Yo, aye Wham, if you thinkin’ about responding to the little s**t that buddy put out, I want you to respond on my album. I’m droppin’ this spontaneous album on the same day he drops his album. I’m going to name this s**t Business Is Business.&quot;In another alleged call to Lil Durk, the voice (allegedly Thug) is heard saying:“Aye Durk, I’m dropping this surprise album on the same day buddy drops his album. That s**t coming up soon. I need a verse from you. If you feel like you want to reply to what that n***a sayin’ of something, man, don’t do it. Drop it on my album. I’m droppin’ an album the same day that f*ck n***a drop. Send your verse in. I want you and Wham on the same song.&quot;However, Business Is Business dropped a week after Gunna's A Gift &amp; a Curse (which was released on June 16, 2023), and the final tracklist did not include features from either Lil Baby or Lil Durk. Meanwhile, Young Thug recently responded to his alleged leaked phone calls about Lil Durk via an X post. While he didn't mention Durk by name, he referenced Only The Family (Durk's hip-hop collective and record label) and claimed that he was allegedly paying his attorney, Brian Steel, to help Durk ahead of his trial.Young Thug ひ @youngthugLINKAll yall new junkies in otf, just know I’m the one sent Brian steel to help him on my dimeYoung Thug has caused quite a stir in the Atlanta rap scene over the past few days. In addition to the alleged leaked prison calls, the YSL rapper faced accusations of snitching after he seemingly mentioned Peewee Roscoe (whose name was linked to Lil Wayne's tour bus shooting in 2015) in a resurfaced recording of his two-year-old police interrogation. According to GQ, Thug denied the allegations on social media. Meanwhile, Roscoe also rose to his defense, adding that Thug was as &quot;clean as listerine&quot; and only did what he was “supposed to do” while being interrogated.