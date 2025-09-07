What happened at Astroworld in 2021? Young Thug reportedly claims Travis Scott has 11 “murders on his hand” in alleged leaked jail call

Young Thug has allegedly claimed that Travis Scott has "11 murders on his hands", referencing the Astroworld tragedy in 2021. This comes in the form of another leaked audio of Thug from his time in prison in the YSL case.

Travis Scott used to run Astroworld, a musical festival, at the NRG Park in Houston, Texas. It started in 2018 following the release of his third studio album, Astroworld. However, it ended in 2021 after a tragic incident at the event.

On November 5, 2021, a lack of proper planning, resources, and organization led to a crowd rush situation at the NRG Park. Ten people lost their lives, while many others were injured. This led to a string of lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation, the organizer of the event.

Now, on Saturday, September 6, a new audio clip of Young Thug from his time in prison was leaked, as shared by @JrMoneyGetting on X. In it, speaking about the struggles that rappers are facing, he said:

"This n***a's momma died, I'm dealing with real life s**t, Travis got goddamn 11 murders on his hands..."

The "momma" part of his comment is in reference to Metro Boomin's mother, who tragically died in June 2022 due to a murder-suicide by her husband.

More about tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld 2021 and allegations against Michael Rapino

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott and Live Nation faced hundreds of lawsuits. The families of the 10 people who died filed wrongful death lawsuits, while other personal injury claims were also filed. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper and Live Nation settled most of these by October 2024.

However, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino also faced multiple allegations against him. Aside from the investigation in the organization, plaintiffs also allege that Rapino had the authority to stop the festival much earlier. However, he refused to do it, leading to a further loss of lives.

As per the aforementioned report, the defense lawyers stated:

"Mr. Rapino’s only connection to the festival was as Live Nation’s ultimate executive. Any knowledge he may possess was obtained from others who have knowledge superior to his own."

However, the plaintiffs produced an email sent from Rapino's email ID, telling the festival director not to stop the festival immediately. In his mail, he allegedly wrote:

"If 5 died we would cancel."

The plaintiffs, hence, added:

"Remarkably, Live Nation claims that Rapino was not the decision-maker on whether to cancel the Festival. This email proves otherwise, and plaintiffs want an opportunity to examine Rapino about it."

The Texas Supreme Court heard both sides and ordered that Rapino must testify in court during the trial.

Meanwhile, on the music front, Travis Scott released his fourth studio album, Utopia, in 2023, which became a huge hit. He is also currently on his Circus Maximus Tour, which started in October 2023 in North Carolina. It is expected to end on November 19 this year at the Mahalaxmi Course in Mumbai, India.

