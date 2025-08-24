“Give me my money back”- Fans slam Travis Scott for reportedly walking off his headlining set at Leeds Festival 30 minutes early

Travis Scott walked off abruptly during his show at the Leeds Festival on Friday, August 22. He didn't complete his set, as some fans speculate that he got injured by the pyrotechnics on stage.Scott began his headlining performance at the Leeds Festival at 9:30 pm local time on Friday, August 22. However, after performing 24 songs for an hour, he left the stage abruptly. This was around 30 minutes shorter than his regular set. Some fans online have speculated that the rapper injured his hand from a pyrotechnic. A video was shared online showing him shaking his hand after a pyro goes off near him.Later that night, instead of explaining the reason for his abrupt ending, Travis Scott posted on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;Who got the over head video of the intro of the set at Leeds. Champain and dumbo that was maddd wild.&quot;TRAVIS SCOTT @trvisXXLINKWho got the over head video of the intro of the set at Leeds. Champain and dumbo that was maddd wild.Fans online have reacted to this, slamming the rapper, as one wrote:&quot;give me my money back&quot;໊ @IAMMUSICLINK@trvisXX give me my money backAnother wrote,jennie⁷ 𖤐 @jenniejyhLINKnice to see leeds fest wasted all their money on an artist who played a 40 minute set and walked off early, f*cking idiots manrach ⊬@ leeds fest @msssagemanLINKtravis scott possibly the worst headliner in leeds fest historyWhile some fans continued to take digs at Scott, some users also came out in support. One wrote:hxzey @Hxzey8LINK@krispy_ja He literally played his set, there was a song list what got put out before and he played all of them, personally I think it was a L&amp;R issue to say his set was 1hr 20 mins, regardless he was still astronomical.Tunabox @coag200LINK@msssageman Better than when 21 savage didn’t even show up last year and played for 5 mins 😭😭travvy @travis_connoLINK@trvisXX GOATED PERFORMANCE MANPedro Marques, a fan who attended the festival, told the Yorkshire Evening Post:&quot;I think it’s a bit shocking that he’s just ended it like that. I thought he was going out for an outfit change or something. I thought the show was good otherwise but it was just a shame he ended so suddenly.&quot;The rapper is next scheduled to perform at the Reading Festival on Sunday, August 24.Also Read: Is Travis Scott in &quot;Avengers: Doomsday&quot;? Viral post debunked Travis Scott on how he strives to stay on top of his gameFanatics Fest NYC 2024 (Image Source: Getty)The SICKO MODE rapper gave an extensive interview with Billboard, which was published on February 10 this year. He was asked about numerous things, including how he stays on top of his game. He answered:&quot;A lot of people say I’m at the top of my game all the time, but I’m still striving to get to that point. I could see it in spurts or moments like, 'Oh, this is ill!' It’s like a full 360 universe I’m trying to connect, but I’m always inspired, and I think that’s what keeps me motivated — not just content.&quot;Travis Scott further stated:&quot;I’m always working toward the next thing. It’s not like in a bad way where you don’t sit and enjoy, but I always want to push the limits. I feel like there’s always been random lulls that come my way that try to suppress the sound, and I feel like I’ve always been trying to take one foot forward every day to break down those barriers,&quot; he added.Also Read: Pusha T claims he didn’t know about Travis Scott’s new album dropping days after “Let God Sort Em Out”Travis Scott released Jackboys 2 on July 13 this year. It is his second collaborative album with the hip-hop group, Jackboys, who are part of Cactus Jack Records, owned by Scott. It features 17 tracks with three bonus songs as well.Meanwhile, the rapper was also seen in WWE this year. He interrupted the Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at Wrestlemania 41, helping the latter win.Also Read: John Cena takes a massive dig at The Rock and Travis Scott; seemingly confirms their WWE future