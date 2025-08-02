John Cena takes a massive dig at The Rock and Travis Scott; seemingly confirms their WWE future 

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 02, 2025 00:51 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

John Cena shocked everyone in a very good way when he appeared on the August 1 episode of SmackDown and simply turned face again with one effective promo. In the process, he went on to take a dig at The Rock and Travis Scott.

John Cena admitted to Cody Rhodes that he wasn't being true to himself when he followed The Rock's vision at Elimination Chamber 2025. He said that it made for shocking TV, but once the dust settled and everyone went back to their lives, the people who were once on his side left him.

He said that August 1, 2025, was the day that John Cena officially came back. He took a shot at The Rock by essentially disagreeing with his vision, and then took a shot at Travis Scott by stating that the only rapper coming to kick Cody Rhodes' a** was Cena himself. This may have confirmed that neither man will be coming back.

As you likely know, this was a reference to the main event of WrestleMania 41, where Travis Scott interfered and directly helped Cena become WWE's first-ever 17-time World Champion.

It looks like there won't be Travis Scott, and there certainly won't be an appearance from The Rock. However, despite the beer shared by Cody Rhodes and Cena, not everyone is buying this.

For example, Wade Barrett didn't feel it was sincere from Cena's side and expects a twist at some point in the coming days.

Edited by Rohit Nath
