Is Travis Scott in "Avengers: Doomsday"? Viral post debunked 

On Sunday, August 10, an X account posted that Travis Scott had &quot;wrapped up his filming&quot; on Avengers: Doomsday. Citing Deadline as the source behind the news, the tweet has since gone viral, attracting the attention of netizens.However, it is a false rumor, with Scott having no link with the upcoming Avengers movie. For starters, the account behind the viral tweet, @DailyNoud, is a self-declared parody account of hip-hop news, as mentioned in their bio. To add to that, Deadline has reported no such news on either its socials or official website.There's also no update about Travis' association with the new Avengers movie revealed by Marvel or the rapper himself. Deadline's latest article (published August 9) reports James Marsden's filming experience for Doomsday. Marsden is reprising his role as Cyclops in the upcoming movie, the media outlet reports.Travis Scott's partnership with the WWE reportedly &quot;fell apart&quot;Travis Scott at WrestleMania 41 - Source: GettyThe viral post about Scott being in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie comes days after Paul Heyman addressed his partnership with the WWE on a podcast. Heyman was on The Ariel Helwani Show on Thursday, August 7. He spoke about the SICKO MODE rapper's return to the WWE, saying:&quot;It fell apart, and we moved forward without it. The whole deal with Travis Scott... I don't know if he's done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? [No,] haven't heard Travis' version of it.&quot;Then, sharing his personal opinion on Scott, the WWE manager continued:&quot;I like his music, I like his taste in women that he has children with. I wish I was dating one of those sisters. I'm not... He's doing better in his personal life than I am.&quot;Heyman's statements come three months after Travis Scott made an appearance in WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. At the event, the goosebumps rapper distracted Cody Rhodes during his match with John Cena long enough for the latter to win the WWE championship for the 17th time.The WWE executive was also asked about the absence of The Rock, to which he said:&quot;He was never advertised or booked for WrestleMania. I don't know what happened with Dwayne. That's something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself or have Brian Gewirtz come in and I'm sure he can tell you their side of the story.&quot;In the wake of his defeat, Rhodes made harsh comments about Scott's appearance, HotNewHipHop reports, with the wrestler saying:&quot;Do a six minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event. Travis Scott. Piece of sh*t.&quot;Rhodes also endured a punch from Cena in the Elimination Chamber, which left the wrestler with a busted eardrum and black eye.Last month, Travis Scott dropped his compilation album with JackBoys, titled JackBoys 2, on July 13. Featuring multiple guest appearances like Don Toliver, Future, Playboi Carti, YoungBoyNBA, GloRilla, Kodak Black, Tyla, and others, Scott's album peaked atop both Billboard's 200 and Top R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.