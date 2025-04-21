  • home icon
  "I WANT BLOOOODDD" - Travis Scott breaks silence after helping John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

"I WANT BLOOOODDD" - Travis Scott breaks silence after helping John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 21, 2025 23:57 GMT
Travis Scott and John Cena stood tall at WrestleMania 41 (Image Credits: Travis Scott on Instagram and WWE.com)
Travis Scott and John Cena stood tall at WrestleMania 41 (Image credits: Travis Scott on Instagram and WWE.com)

The main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 2 saw John Cena walk out as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Rapper Travis Scott played a crucial role in Cena's historic win and broke his silence after the turn of events in Las Vegas.

Scott, Cena, and The Rock aligned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event on March 1st, 2025, after Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss, turning heel for the first time in two decades. The three men had laid out Cody Rhodes to conclude a historic night in Canada

Scott broke his silence after helping Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 33-year-old rapper proclaimed he was thirsty for blood and teased a potential return after the release of collaborative compilation album JackBoys 2.

"I DONT WANT A RECEIPT I WANT BLOOOODDD AFTER JACKBOYS 2 'I NEEEEEDDD THAT'"

Check out Scott's Instagram post:

John Cena claimed that WWE will be forced to introduce a new title after his WrestleMania 41 win

John Cena has claimed that WWE will be forced to introduce a new championship after he won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. The veteran is determined in his goal to "ruin wrestling."

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show after winning the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night 2, Cena explained the changes he would make in the professional wrestling industry. He said:

"Dog, I'm just going to shut it down, that's all. Here is the thing. Ruining wrestling is. [...] There's going to be a show. Everybody is replaceable. There is always another show. I'm going to make wrestling start over. That championship is coming home with me. And I will be the last Undisputed WWE Champion. Period. So, they're going to have to make a new title."
Cena will appear on tonight's Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41.

